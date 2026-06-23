Nexxtlab SA

Nexxtlab Accelerates Its European Growth

Investment milestone shared from The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich

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Luxembourg / Munich (ots)

After five years of developing both its solution and the company, Nexxtlab is entering a new phase. Nexxtlab has opened its capital to an experienced international energy player to accelerate its go-to-market across Europe and continue innovating for the energy transition.

This investment confirms the maturity and market relevance of Nexxtlab's Smartmaster ecosystem. Developed in Luxembourg and validated extensively in Belgium and the Netherlands, Smartmaster has proven itself as a neutral, open and white-label Energy Management System platform, combining strong user experience, customer support, interoperability and operational efficiency. It also provides an open, supportive and necessary foundation for higher-value energy services delivered by flexibility aggregators, energy suppliers, grid operators and other market players.

An experienced industrial group active in the development of energy services for the energy transition has chosen to back Nexxtlab's "go to Europe" journey. Their investment will accelerate the company's commercial expansion, strengthen its marketing and customer success capabilities, and deepen its distribution partnerships in key European markets - while staying true to the open architecture that makes Smartmaster distinctive.

The investment was successfully closed with the support of Oaklins, one of the world's leading mid-market M&A and capital advisory firms, which advised Nexxtlab throughout the process.

"This milestone is the result of the work and commitment of the entire Nexxtlab team, together with the trust of our partners and clients. It allows us to extend Nexxtlab's market visibility across Europe, while remaining anchored in the fundamentals that define us: user experience, customer support, and a full-scope open ecosystem. Our mission is clear: at the energy management level, to transform the complexity of Europe's energy landscape into convenience, measurable savings, flexibility revenues, and operational resilience for our clients - while enabling our partners to create additional value for the market and end users."

- Olivier Piraux, CEO & Founder, Nexxtlab

Nexxtlab at The Smarter E Europe 2026

Nexxtlab is sharing this milestone while exhibiting at EM-Power Europe, part of The Smarter E Europe 2026, taking place 23-25 June 2026 in Munich. Visitors are invited to meet the Nexxtlab team at Stand C5.637 for live demonstrations of the Smartmaster ecosystem and to discuss deployment opportunities across residential, commercial and industrial use cases. About Nexxtlab Nexxtlab is a Luxembourg-based energy technology company developing Smartmaster, an open, modular and white-label energy management ecosystem. Smartmaster supports energy suppliers, flexibility players, service providers and other energy market actors in deploying scalable energy management solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers. With a strong focus on user experience, technical interoperability and customer support, Nexxtlab enables its clients and partners to transform energy complexity into convenience, measurable savings, flexibility revenues and operational resilience, while contributing to the broader acceleration of the energy transition in Europe.

Original-Content von: Nexxtlab SA, übermittelt durch news aktuell