Mars Renewable

Mars Renewable Brings Co-location BESS Solutions to Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich, Germany (ots)

Mars Renewable will showcase its latest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026 under the theme "Co-location BESS Expert."

Location: Hall B0, Booth B0.357

As renewable energy penetration continues to grow, co-location projects are becoming increasingly important for reducing curtailment, enhancing grid flexibility, and improving project economics. Mars Renewable is committed to helping customers unlock the full value of renewable assets through flexible, high-performance energy storage solutions.

At the exhibition, visitors will discover:

Expertise in both wind + BESS and PV + BESS co-location applications

Best wind and PV co-location solution by using Socrates AC690 and AC800

A complete BESS portfolio covering applications from C&I projects to utility-scale installations

Successful project deployments across multiple European markets

Mars Renewable's unique T+3S Empowerment Framework, combining advanced technology with local sales, local support, and local service capabilities

Visitors are welcome to meet the Mars Renewable team at Hall B0, Booth B0.357 to discuss the next generation of renewable energy and storage projects across Europe.

Original-Content von: Mars Renewable, übermittelt durch news aktuell