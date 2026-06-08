Lemberg Solutions

Face-to-Face Consulting Opportunity from Embedded Engineering Firm at The smarter E 2026

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Munich, Germany (ots)

Lemberg Solutions, a hardware and software engineering company exhibiting at The smarter E Europe 2026 on June 23-25, will offer a special opportunity for booth visitors - face-to-face consultations with the company's Head of Embedded Development, Pavlo Matiieshyn. Engineering teams, product owners, and CTOs are invited to bring their current technical challenges directly to Booth 474A in Hall C4 for an immediate, expert diagnostic.

Pavlo has more than 14 years of experience in embedded engineering and 50+ completed projects, including battery management systems, energy management software, IoT telemetry, and EV charging solutions. This background gives him a unique understanding of hardware-software co-design, precision sensing, and real-time control loops needed to build reliable foundations for mission-critical systems.

Your questions can revolve around:

Integrating outdated OSs with modern cloud infrastructure

Introducing AI and other new technologies without security risks

Avoiding specialized component shortages

Managing the energy supply and demand mismatch

Organizing massive volumes of disparate data to avoid data silos and fuel analytics

Protecting critical infrastructure while ensuring efficient data exchange

Translating the Cyber Resilience Act requirements into development steps

Aspects to consider when developing a certification-ready product

The company's free consulting initiative aims to help energy product builders and manufacturers de-risk their product roadmaps, overcome complex development challenges, and navigate intricate certification requirements. To talk to the expert, approach the Lemberg Solutions representatives in Hall C4, Booth 474A, or reach out to them to schedule the consultation in advance: info@lembergsolutions.com">info@lembergsolutions.com

About the company:

Lemberg Solutions is a software and hardware engineering company combining expertise in embedded engineering, cloud computing, web and mobile development, AI/ML integration to build custom components for complex energy systems. These include hardware, firmware, SoC/SoH algorithms, and data pipelines for battery management systems, energy management software, IoT telemetry, EV chargers, and power inverters.

Original-Content von: Lemberg Solutions, übermittelt durch news aktuell