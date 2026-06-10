Lara Sophie Bothur

LinkedIn’s New Creator Marketplace Could Reshape the Global Creator Economy

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New York (ots)

LinkedIn has unveiled its new Creator Marketplace, a platform designed to connect brands directly with creators and professionalize creator partnerships at scale. The launch marks LinkedIn’s most significant move yet into the rapidly growing creator economy, a market valued at approximately $250 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed $480 billion by 2027, according to Goldman Sachs.

The announcement was made during LinkedIn’s global Creator Connect event at the company’s New York office in the Empire State Building. Among the invited guests was German tech influencer and Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe honoree Lara Sophie Bothur, who is currently the only creator from outside the United States to receive early access to the program and help shape its future development alongside LinkedIn.

The Creator Marketplace enables organizations to discover relevant creators, streamline collaboration processes, and build more strategic partnerships. The platform is currently being rolled out in an alpha phase and, for now, is limited to U.S.-based creators and English-language content. LinkedIn plans to expand access to additional markets and languages over time, although no specific timeline has been announced.

In parallel, LinkedIn introduced BrandWorks, a dedicated team focused on helping companies develop creator-led content strategies. Unlike the Creator Marketplace, BrandWorks is already available globally, enabling brands to identify creator content and sponsorship opportunities across international markets today.

With nearly 400,000 followers, Bothur is Europe’s most visible female voices in technology, innovation and artificial intelligence. Her content reaches approximately 400 million people annually.

"We are witnessing a fundamental transformation. Companies are no longer investing solely in advertising or traditional PR – they are increasingly investing in people who combine trust, reach, and expertise. LinkedIn is now building the infrastructure for the next wave of professional creators," said Lara Sophie Bothur.

Original-Content von: Lara Sophie Bothur, übermittelt durch news aktuell