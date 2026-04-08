CAHM Europe

Romania wins global recognition, CAHM Europe receives Green & Organic Award at 57th Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

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BUCHAREST, Romania (ots)

Romanian company CAHM Europe has won the Green & Organic Award at the Cosmoprof Awards 2026, part of the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, one of the most prestigious global events dedicated to the beauty industry. The distinction recognizes Qpearl® – CycleOne, an innovative sustainable solution designed to replace traditional liquid shower gel and shampoo.

Selected by an international jury of industry experts, the product stood out among finalists from Germany, Spain, and Finland, based on its innovation, sustainability, and market relevance. The award highlights Romania's growing role as a source of cutting-edge solutions addressing key environmental challenges in cosmetics and hospitality sectors.

A new approach to sustainable personal care

QPearl® – CycleOne introduces a novel system based on water-activated cleansing pearls. Each ultra-concentrated pearl delivers the equivalent of 50 ml of conventional product in a single 2 ml dose. Encased in a fully water-soluble biomaterial membrane, the pearls are used with a reusable dispenser, eliminating the need for single-use plastic.

The system is designed to significantly reduce environmental impact, cutting CO₂ emissions by up to 93% across the value chain. By addressing the widespread use of single-use plastics in hotels and personal care, the solution aligns with increasing global demand for sustainable alternatives.

"For us, winning the Green & Organic Award at Cosmoprof Awards is more than recognition—it proves that innovation developed in Romania can compete at the highest level," said Andrei Severin, CEO of CAHM Europe. "We started from a real problem—the massive plastic waste in the hospitality industry—and created a solution that is efficient, sustainable, and easy to use."

Growing international recognition

Qpearl® has already received multiple international distinctions, including a Gold Award for Eco Design in Paris and a Bronze award in Los Angeles. It was also featured in Cosmotrends Bologna and recognized at industry competitions in Madrid, reinforcing its global relevance.

Expanding global opportunities

Developed at the intersection of sustainability, technology, and user experience, Qpearl® – CycleOne opens new opportunities for international expansion, especially in hospitality and retail, where demand for eco-friendly solutions is growing. CAHM Europe runs one of Eastern Europe's most advanced facilities for hotel cosmetics and personal care, distributing its brands Sense, Botanika, Omnia, Holiday Care, and others in more than 30 countries, following 5S standards and using recyclable rPET and Plant Bottle packaging while recycling materials.

Original-Content von: CAHM Europe, übermittelt durch news aktuell