Westfalia-Automotive GmbH

Formation of Westfalia-Automotive Group

Rheda-Wiedenbrück, Germany (ots)

The Company, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of towing and trailering equipment as well as transport solutions, today announced the formation of Westfalia-Automotive Group (formerly Horizon Global Europe).

On the 16th of February 2026, a transfer agreement (subject to fulfilment of certain conditions) has been concluded. The result of the transfer agreement is that Westfalia-Automotive Group is created, and the business is under new control and ownership.

“The separation and rebranding allow for the preservation of value, but most importantly secures thousands of European manufacturing jobs and the future of the company which maintains its position as the premium brand in the towing industry. Made in Europe!” said Michael Scott, Independent Director of Westfalia-Automotive Group.

As part of this transformation, you will also notice new branding being rolled out across our organisation in the next few weeks.

“Our priority, as the inventor of the towbar and a European based manufacturer, is outstanding customer care and the delivery of high-quality products. We are focused on building trust with our business partners and introducing a new era of manufacturing excellence in the automobile industry”, said Tomasz Sgaslik, General Manager of Westfalia-Automotive Group.

The transfer agreement underpins a separation from First Brands Group and finalises the steps towards a fully independent business that is supported by financial backing from key financial partners.

About Westfalia-Automotive Group (formerly Horizon Global Europe)

Westfalia-Automotive is the European market leader and one of the world's leading manufacturers of towbars and bike racks for cars and light commercial vehicles.

The company serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), wholesalers, and dealer networks as the category leader in the automotive and leisure segments. Westfalia-Automotive provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the company’s commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence.

The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for customers, engage with employees, and create value for shareholders.

Westfalia-Automotive is home to some of Europe’s most recognized brands in the towing industry, including: Westfalia-Automotive, Siarr, Witter-Towbars and others.

Original-Content von: Westfalia-Automotive GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell