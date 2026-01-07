European Spas Association

30 Years of European Spas: Nature, Natural Remedies and Climate Health as Europe’s Unique Strength

Brussels, Belgium (ots)

To mark its 30th anniversary, the European Spas Association (ESPA) has released a special commemorative publication highlighting the strategic role of Europe’s medical spas and climate-health resorts in an era defined by prevention, longevity and sustainable wellbeing.

The anniversary edition underlines how natural remedies, therapeutic landscapes and evidence-based spa medicine represent a distinctive European strength with growing relevance for public health systems. Across Europe, medical spas are increasingly recognised as complementary health infrastructures supporting prevention, rehabilitation and long-term quality of life.

“Medical spas today are strategic health infrastructures supporting prevention, rehabilitation and long-term wellbeing,” says Dr Siyka Katsarova, President of ESPA and Advisor to the EU’s New Lifestyle Strategy.

The publication showcases Europe’s exceptional therapeutic diversity — ranging from thermal and mineral waters, climate therapy and thalassotherapy to modern medical spa innovations. ESPA members offer a comprehensive spectrum of services, including medical rehabilitation, physical activity, nutrition, mental-health programmes, stress reduction, and lifestyle interventions, integrated with traditional spa treatments.

Scientific evidence from across Europe demonstrates the positive impact of natural therapies in addressing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, post-COVID rehabilitation, mental-health disorders, cancer aftercare, cardiovascular rehabilitation, and preventive and longevity-focused programmes. The publication positions spa medicine as a contributor to resilience, healthy ageing and sustainable healthcare.

Key Facts

Over 1,000 health resorts and clinics within the ESPA network

within the ESPA network Around 25 million visitors annually , generating €50 billion in economic impact

, generating in economic impact Approximately 850,000 jobs supported across Europe

About ESPA

Founded in 1995, the European Spas Association represents national spa and balneology organisations across Europe. ESPA promotes quality standards, innovation and evidence-based spa medicine, strengthening Europe’s position as the global leader in natural health tourism and medical spa excellence. Download the European Spas magazine: https://europeanspas.eu

