European Spas Association

30 Years of European Spas: Nature, Natural Remedies and Climate Health as Europe’s Unique Strength

Brussels, Belgium (ots)

To mark its 30th anniversary, the European Spas Association (ESPA) has released a special commemorative publication highlighting the strategic role of Europe’s medical spas and climate-health resorts in an era defined by prevention, longevity and sustainable wellbeing.

The anniversary edition underlines how natural remedies, therapeutic landscapes and evidence-based spa medicine represent a distinctive European strength with growing relevance for public health systems. Across Europe, medical spas are increasingly recognised as complementary health infrastructures supporting prevention, rehabilitation and long-term quality of life.

Medical spas today are strategic health infrastructures supporting prevention, rehabilitation and long-term wellbeing,” says Dr Siyka Katsarova, President of ESPA and Advisor to the EU’s New Lifestyle Strategy.

The publication showcases Europe’s exceptional therapeutic diversity — ranging from thermal and mineral waters, climate therapy and thalassotherapy to modern medical spa innovations. ESPA members offer a comprehensive spectrum of services, including medical rehabilitation, physical activity, nutrition, mental-health programmes, stress reduction, and lifestyle interventions, integrated with traditional spa treatments.

Scientific evidence from across Europe demonstrates the positive impact of natural therapies in addressing chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, post-COVID rehabilitation, mental-health disorders, cancer aftercare, cardiovascular rehabilitation, and preventive and longevity-focused programmes. The publication positions spa medicine as a contributor to resilience, healthy ageing and sustainable healthcare.

Key Facts

  • Over 1,000 health resorts and clinics within the ESPA network
  • Around 25 million visitors annually, generating €50 billion in economic impact
  • Approximately 850,000 jobs supported across Europe

About ESPA

Founded in 1995, the European Spas Association represents national spa and balneology organisations across Europe. ESPA promotes quality standards, innovation and evidence-based spa medicine, strengthening Europe’s position as the global leader in natural health tourism and medical spa excellence. Download the European Spas magazine: https://europeanspas.eu

Contact:

office@europeanspas.eu
www.europeanspas.eu

Original-Content von: European Spas Association, übermittelt durch news aktuell

