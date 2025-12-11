LIGHTS OF VIENNA

Lights of Vienna completes €90 million lighting project for the Mataf Extension at the Holy Mosque in Mecca

Lights of Vienna, a global leader in premium custom lighting, has completed the manufacturing and delivery of all chandeliers and luminaires for the Mataf Extension at the Holy Mosque in Mecca. The Ꞓ90 million project comprises around 550 custom-made fixtures across ten lighting types, produced from high-grade stainless steel and gold-gilded with more than 200 kg of 24-karat gold.

The centerpiece is the seven-meter “Al Fath Gate Chandelier,” weighing three tons and engineered to meet the extreme environmental and operational demands of the world’s most visited mosque. “This project highlights our capability to deliver large-scale, technically sophisticated lighting solutions with cultural relevance,” says Managing Partner Alexander Oborny.

All fixtures passed extensive structural, waterproofing, and heat-resistance tests, exceeding international certification requirements. The delivery includes gold-gilded chandeliers, ceiling and wall luminaires, and climate-resistant outdoor lighting, all equipped with high-efficiency LED systems.

The project extends Lights of Vienna’s longstanding involvement in Mecca, following its earlier supply of more than 4,450 luminaires for the Shamiya Extension. Production was carried out in Austria with support from partners in Austria and Italy.

