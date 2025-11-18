Cuenta con los lácteos europeos (InLac)

‘Every small gesture counts’: Belgium welcomes campagin to promote three dairy products a day

The European campaign "Count on European dairy products" kicks off in Belgium to bring the benefits of these foods closer to urban consumers

Dairy products are present in almost all Belgian households, mainly milk (96.9%), cheese (96.8%) or yogurt (95.4%), although part of the population does not eat the recommended amounts, according to a study by the consulting firm DeskMind Research.

According to the report, 58.3% of Belgian households claim to know the recommended daily amount according to medical and scientific evidence (3 dairy products a day, on average) but only 22.4% of the population complies with this recommendation. In addition, the study points to a general lack of knowledge about the role of European dairy products in the sustainability of the rural environment and the natural environment.

Recommended consumption varies by age: only 3.3% of those over 60 years of age reach the recommendations, while 32.5% of children up to 12 years of age, 29.7% of young people between 13 and 18 years of age and 17.4% of adults between 18 and 59 years of age do.

Aware of the need to promote healthy and sustainable eating habits, the Interprofessional Dairy Organization (InLac), with the support of the European Union, has launched the campaign "Count on European dairy" that will take place in Belgium and Spain until 2028.

"We want to raise awareness among consumers about the power of their shopping choice to make the world a more sustainable place. Because every small gesture 'COUNTS': Going to the supermarket on public transport, using a shopping trolley instead of plastic bags or choosing local and sustainable dairy products", highlight the promoters of the campaign.

Among the most visible actions, the integral vinyl of the Brussels tram stands out with the campaign and narrative image designed by the prestigious artist Óscar Alonso (better known as "@72kilos", with more than 3 million followers on social networks) between October 28 and November 23.

"We want to remember that the environmental, social and economic sustainability of the sector, together with animal welfare, are essential factors that must inspire consumer choice. Our goal: for households to reach the recommendation of three dairy products a day," concludes InLac.

