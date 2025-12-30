mainthink GmbH

Economic excellence for decision intelligence: Sergei Guriev joins the supervisory board of mAInthink GmbH

Bild-Infos

Download

Worms/London (ots)

mAInthink GmbH is expanding its Supervisory Board with the internationally renowned economist Sergei Guriev. His appointment follows a professional validation of the AI-driven decision and optimization system StratePlan, which the company positions in the market as an operational, deployable consulting solution. Guriev will assume a strategic, advisory, non-operational role.

StratePlan is designed to systematically calculate and optimize complex strategic decisions under real-world constraints—including budget, time, resources, and interdependencies. This approach differs fundamentally from traditional consulting models and purely analytical AI systems that primarily deliver forecasts or reports: StratePlan focuses on the concrete optimization of courses of action within multidimensional decision spaces.

With Guriev’s appointment, mAInthink GmbH strengthens the economic and governance-oriented guidance of the solution. The objective is to support the further development of StratePlan from an independent, scientifically grounded perspective and to further enhance the transparency and traceability of strategic decisions.

Since August 2024, Sergei Guriev has served as Dean and Professor of Economics at London Business School. Previously, he was, among other roles, Chief Economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and held numerous international supervisory and board mandates. His expertise spans economics, corporate governance, and strategic decision-making.

Sergei Guriev emphasizes that StratePlan addresses a central challenge faced by modern organizations: “The approach combines economic logic with mathematical optimization in a way that goes beyond classical analysis or forecasting models.”

Sascha Rissel, CEO: “Decision intelligence is not a topic for the future—it is a necessity today.”

Original-Content von: mainthink GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell