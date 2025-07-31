Digicust GmbH

Digicust to Expand AI Agents for Customs to Belgium and the Netherlands

Digicust, an Austrian deep tech startup and pioneer in AI agents for customs automation, has announced plans to launch its innovative AI agents for customs clearance in Belgium and the Netherlands by the end of 2025. This strategic initiative is being carried out in parallel with an in-depth market study to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics and customer requirements in Belgium. Support for the expansion comes from the Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) “aws Technologie-Internationalisierung Programm” which highlights the strategic importance and innovative potential of this initiative.

After a highly successful market entry in Germany last year, Digicust is now positioning itself strategically to become the leading provider of AI agents for customs clearance solutions.

"Expanding into Belgium and the Netherlands is the logical next step in our growth journey," said Borisav Parmakovic, CEO of Digicust. "These markets are strategically vital due to their role as major European gateways for international trade. Our advanced AI customs agents streamline processes, significantly reduce errors, and provide substantial cost savings, positioning our clients at the forefront of customs digitization."

The concurrent market study is led by Bernhard Klug, who emphasized: "Our comprehensive analysis is not just about understanding market conditions; it's about actively engaging with potential customers and partners from day one."

Digicust’s AI agents automate complex customs documentation, tariff classification, compliance checks and fraud detection, drastically reducing manual workloads and increasing operational efficiency, while improving security and supply chain speed through 24/7 customs clearance. This cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly into existing software solutions, offering rapid adoption and immediate benefits.

About Digicust FlexCo

Founded in 2020 and headquartered at Vienna Airport, Digicust is revolutionizing customs clearance through AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to automate, simplify, and accelerate customs processes with unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

