Skylum unveils fall update for Luminar Neo with new features and platform ecosystem

Skylum, a leading innovator in photo editing software, announces the fall update for its award-winning image editing program Luminar Neo.

The Luminar Neo Ecosystem connects all of a user’s devices into a unified editing environment. Photos and adjustments move easily from mobile to desktop, letting creatives capture on the go and refine later. As part of this connected workflow, the Ecosystem also introduces Spaces—a built-in way to publish and share curated web galleries with clients and communities without needing a website. Spaces is available to Subscribers, Ecosystem Pass owners, and 2025/2026 Upgrade Pass owners.

Users who own both Luminar Mobile and Luminar Neo on the same account gain access to cross-device editing, while standalone Luminar Neo does not support this functionality.

The update also brings a new professional-grade Restoration tool that repairs cracks, stains, discoloration, and fading in old photos. The upcoming AI Assistant will offer real-time editing guidance; it is not yet released. Restoration (and the AI Assistant upon release) is included in the Ecosystem Pass, 2025/2026 Upgrade Pass, Cross-device Perpetual, and Max Perpetual, and is also available to Subscribers.

All users receive Light Depth, a free upgrade replacing Relight AI with enhanced control over light and exposure, including movable virtual light sources in 3D space.

The €69 Ecosystem Pass unlocks the full connected experience for existing customers. New customers can choose the Cross-device Perpetual (€109) or Max Perpetual (€129). The 2025/2026 Upgrade Pass (€49) adds Restoration, Spaces, and the upcoming AI Assistant, and also grants access to the 2026 Spring Update for both Ecosystem Pass and Upgrade Pass owners.

