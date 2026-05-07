enomyc

enomyc enters next growth phase with Ufenau Capital Partners

Building a leading transformation and restructuring advisory platform in the DACH region with an international perspective

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Hamburg (ots)

enomyc GmbH is entering into a partnership with Ufenau Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm headquartered in Switzerland. In its 24th year, enomyc is thereby laying the foundation for its next growth phase: building a leading, independent advisory platform for transformation and restructuring in the DACH region - with an international perspective and a clear focus on complex mandates in the mid- and large-cap segment.

A response to structural market shifts

Companies are facing profound change: markets are becoming more volatile, business models are coming under pressure, and transformation cycles are shortening. At the same time, requirements are rising in terms of implementation speed, operational excellence, sector expertise and international connectivity.

This is also changing the consulting market. Between global consulting firms and highly specialised boutiques, space is emerging for a new category: entrepreneurial, scalable platforms that combine strategic clarity, restructuring expertise and strong implementation capabilities. enomyc is positioning itself deliberately in this segment.

"We are seeing a structural shift in the market. Companies need advisory partners that do not merely analyse complex transformation and restructuring situations, but implement solutions effectively - including across borders. Together with Ufenau, we are laying the foundation for the next phase of enomyc's growth - strengthening our position in the mid- and large-cap segment while further expanding our international footprint," says Martin Hammer, Founder and Managing Partner of enomyc.

From advisory firm to platform

"enomyc has created the prerequisites for further growth over recent years," says Uwe Köstens. With the partnership established, the next strategic step now follows: scaling into an advisory platform. The focus will be on expanding restructuring capacities, adding sector expertise, integrating further specialised teams and advisory firms, and developing the organisation further.

"We are building on a strong entrepreneurial, operational and cultural foundation. The task now is to scale this foundation in a targeted way: with greater restructuring capacity, deeper sector expertise and the integration of further teams and advisory firms that are a strong fit for enomyc - both professionally and culturally," says Julia Hammer, who will assume the management of the group holding company. "Our ambition is to create a platform that supports clients in demanding transformation situations with even greater precision, capability and breadth."

Entrepreneurial leadership and broader participation

enomyc's operational leadership remains unchanged: Martin Hammer, Uwe Köstens and Julia Hammer will continue to lead the company as Managing Directors in the next growth phase. At the same time, the entrepreneurial foundation is being deliberately broadened. In addition to the managing shareholders, selected Equity Partners will participate in the platform: Sebastian van Hunen, Dr. Tim Bauer, Jan-Eike Ratjen, Jan-Ulrik Holsten, Dr. Stefan Frings, Graf Otto zu Rantzau, Mark Fahrig, Christian Zeller and Jonas Keppler. This model strengthens entrepreneurial responsibility, long-term orientation and joint development.

Ufenau as strategic partner for growth and internationalisation

With Ufenau Capital Partners, enomyc is gaining a strategic partner that will actively accompany the next growth phase. Ufenau brings extensive experience in executing buy-and-build, platform and growth strategies - particularly in the services sector. Together, the partners will drive the development of enomyc into a leading, internationally oriented advisory platform for transformation and restructuring. The focus will be on organic growth, the targeted integration of further teams and advisory firms, and the expansion of the company's international presence.

"enomyc has a strong market position, a clear professional specialisation and a distinctive entrepreneurial culture. This combination is precisely the foundation for building a leading platform in the transformation and restructuring market. We look forward to supporting the management team in the next growth phase - through capital, platform expertise and our experience in successfully developing entrepreneur-led service companies," says Ralf Flore, Managing Partner of Ufenau Capital Partners.

The partnership creates the foundation to sustainably expand enomyc's market position and to further develop its service offering for companies, investors and stakeholders in a targeted way.

About Ufenau Capital Partners

Ufenau Capital Partners is an independent Swiss investment group headquartered on Lake Zurich. Ufenau focuses on majority investments in service companies in the DACH region as well as Spain, Portugal, Poland, Benelux, the UK and the US, active in the fields of Business Services, IT Services, Education & Lifestyle, HealthCare Services and Financial Services. Since 2011, Ufenau has invested in around 500 service companies worldwide. With a broad network of renowned and experienced industry partners - including owners, CEOs and CFOs - Ufenau Capital Partners pursues an active, value-creating investment approach in close partnership with entrepreneurs. Ufenau manages more than EUR 5.0 billion in assets under management.

About enomyc

enomyc is a leading independent advisory firm for transformation and restructuring, with a clear focus on implementation and sustainable value creation. For more than 24 years, enomyc has supported companies, investors and stakeholders in demanding change situations, combining strategic clarity with operational excellence. The company deliberately positions itself between global consulting firms and specialised boutiques - as an entrepreneurial partner with strong implementation capabilities and a growing international presence. With offices in Germany, France and the United States, enomyc is continuously expanding its international activities and, as part of its partnership with Ufenau Capital Partners, is developing into a scalable, internationally oriented advisory platform.

Original-Content von: enomyc, übermittelt durch news aktuell