SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.

SINBON Powers Up Europe: Debuts at Power2Drive Europe 2026 with Full Range of EV Charging Solutions

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MUNICH, Germany (ots)

As cities worldwide accelerate the shift toward low-carbon mobility - from flexible home charging to efficient fast charging for electric vehicles - robust green energy infrastructure is becoming the critical enabler of sustainable transportation.

A Complete European Charging Portfolio

This June, SINBON Electronics will make its European market debut with its EV charging product line at Power2Drive Europe 2026, held at Messe München (Hall C6, Booth 157). Under the theme "Empowering Electrified Mobility," SINBON will present a comprehensive portfolio of European-standard charging products developed specifically for the European market, including Type 2 AC charging cables, CCS2 DC charging cables, CCS2 liquid-cooled charging cables, and CCS2 charging inlets.

The booth centerpiece will be an upgraded lightweight CCS2 DC charging cable that significantly enhances user convenience and ergonomic design while maintaining high power output and compliance with European safety standards.

Europe: A Market in Acceleration

Backed by SINBON's continued dedication to the European market, this debut comes at a time of robust growth. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), new EV sales across Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) reached 4.16 million units in 2025 - a 32% year-on-year increase - bringing the regional EV penetration rate to 27%. This sustained momentum reflects a structural, accelerating shift toward electric mobility, and signals growing demand for reliable, high-quality charging infrastructure throughout the region.

About SINBON Electronics

SINBON Electronics is a global sustainable solution provider headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Founded in 1989, SINBON partners with customers across the medical, industrial, automotive, and clean energy sectors to deliver customized connectivity and electronic solutions that address real-world challenges. Guided by the brand spirit of "From Connection to Impact," SINBON works alongside customers and ecosystem partners to build solutions that create lasting value for business and for the planet.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

Original-Content von: SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd., übermittelt durch news aktuell