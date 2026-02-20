evocenta GmbH

evocenta and Bechtle Managed Services enter into a partnership

Working together for secure and practical AI solutions in businesses and public administration

Gelsenkirchen (ots)

evocenta and Bechtle Managed Services have entered into a partnership. The aim of the partnership is to provide companies and public sector clients with high-performance, legally compliant and practical AI solutions. The focus is particularly on data protection, IT security, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

As one of Europe's leading IT service providers, Bechtle has extensive technical expertise and many years of experience. evocenta complements these competencies with its hallucination-free and therefore legally compliant AI solutions, which are designed for data security, GDPR compliance, and transparency and enable a high degree of automation. Together, the partners aim to ensure that AI can also be used in areas with stringent regulatory requirements-such as government authorities, municipal institutions and regulated corporate sectors.

"Artificial intelligence delivers sustainable value only when it is implemented securely and transparently," says Heinz Schneider, CEO of Bechtle Managed Services. "With evocenta, we are working alongside a partner that consistently focuses on the highest standards of security, compliance, and governance and which greatly enhances our portfolio in the field of artificial intelligence. The successfully completed collaborative projects provide a strong foundation on which we can now expand our cooperation in a purposeful manner."

evocenta also sees the partnership as an important step: "We are very pleased to have gained Bechtle as a partner. Bechtle has comprehensive technical expertise, operational strength, excellent market knowledge, and strong customer relationships," adds Uwe Kamann, Managing Director of evocenta. "Together, we are creating the foundation to responsibly integrate AI into the everyday operations of organizations - nationally and internationally."

The partnership includes joint customer projects, coordinated consulting services, and the integration of AI solutions into existing IT infrastructures, among other initiatives.

About evocenta

evocenta GmbH is a high-tech company focusing on applied artificial intelligence. It develops future-oriented, legally compliant AI solutions that enable a high degree of digitization and automation in various industries and business areas.

