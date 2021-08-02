Dermago Verwaltungs GmbH

ePresentation of the results of the in-vitro study regarding the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon® E (Veregen®) at the 31st German Skin Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021

Aresus Pharma GmbH, a company of DERMAGO Holding GmbH, announced today that the abstract "Inhibition of cell-proliferation and cell viability by Polyphenon E ® (Veregen®) in cutaneous SCC cell lines" has been accepted as an e-poster short presentation at the 31st German Skin Cancer Congress.

In the study, the authors around PD Dr. Eberle and Prof. Dr. Stockfleth were able to demonstrate that Polyphenon® E induces a concentration-dependent inhibition of cell proliferation and cell viability in four different squamous cell carcinoma cell lines (SCL-I, SCL-II, SCC-12 and SCC-13). These new results support the previously known broad mode of action of Polyphenon® E¹, a defined extract from green tea leaves. From the above findings, the authors conclude a potential effectiveness of Polyphenon® E in the indication actinic keratosis (AK). PD Dr. Eberle will be presenting the results at the 31st German Skin Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021 at 8.00 (CET).

Aresus Pharma GmbH has entered into a research agreement on Polyphenon® E (Veregen®) with the European Skin Cancer Foundation and Charité Berlin to characterise the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon ® E in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma cells.

The abstract, discussing the detailed results of the study, will be published after the event.

"Polyphenon® E", "defined extract from green tea leaves" and "Sinecatechins" are synonyms for the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Veregen®.

Veregen® (Polyphenon ® E) is currently approved for the topical treatment of external genital and perianal warts (condylomata acuminata) in immunocompetent patients older than 18 years of age. Worldwide sales partnerships have been established for more than 20 countries.

Pre-stages of malignant skin cancer such as actinic keratosis (AK) are one of the most common skin conditions treated by dermatologists. The past decade has seen a marked rise in actinic keratoses. In addition to etiological factors such as chronic UV exposure, the reason for this is the demographic change with a higher proportion of elderly population. It is assumed that 1.7m people are currently under dermatological treatment for AK in Germany. However, the number of patients who actually suffer from AK is much higher and will continue to rise in the years to come in line with the demographic structure.²

Current market assessments for topical pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of actinic keratoses are at more than double the sales value compared to genital warts.³

¹ Rosen 2012, Tyring 2012, 2014, ² S3 Guidline actinic keratosis and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, ³ Own calculations, IQVIA

