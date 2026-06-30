BLUETTI

BLUETTI Unites Open Energy Ecosystem Partners to Advance Home Energy Independence at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich, Germany (ots)

At Intersolar Europe 2026, BLUETTI showcased its commitment to home energy independence through an open energy ecosystem integrating balcony solar solutions, residential energy storage and smart energy management. Reinforcing this strategy, BLUETTI's Balco Series was recognized with the EUPD Research Top Innovation Award, highlighting the company's continued innovation in balcony solar solutions, while a newly signed MOU with Enjoyelec further strengthens intelligent energy management capabilities across the ecosystem.

As European households seek greater energy independence and more effective ways to manage electricity costs, energy storage systems are increasingly required to interact with smart home devices, dynamic electricity tariffs, and intelligent energy management software. BLUETTI's ecosystem strategy is designed to support this transition through open integration with leading third-party plat1forms.

BLUETTI's residential energy storage and balcony solar solutions, including the EP2000, EP760, EP600, Balco 260, and Balco 500, support integration with leading smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant, allowing users to monitor and manage energy usage within connected home environments. The residential energy storage solutions also work seamlessly with HEMS platforms such as Solar Manager and Enjoyelec, helping homeowners optimize energy generation, storage, and consumption.

To further expand its open energy ecosystem, BLUETTI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enjoyelec during Intersolar Europe 2026. Combining BLUETTI's energy storage expertise with Enjoyelec's intelligent energy management capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver smarter and more efficient home energy solutions.

"Together with BLUETTI, we aim to create a smarter home energy ecosystem, helping homeowners optimize energy use and achieve greater energy independence." said Nick Qian, CTO at Enjoyelec.

To support the growing adoption of dynamic electricity pricing, BLUETTI products are compatible with more than 800 dynamic tariff data sources worldwide, including major platforms such as Octopus Energy, Tibber, Ostrom, Rabot Energy. BLUETTI has also further expanded compatibility with smart metering and monitoring solutions such as Shelly and EverHome. Additionally, EP2000, EP760 support integration with SG Ready-compatible heat pumps, enabling more coordinated household energy management across heating and energy systems.

By bringing together solar generation, battery storage, smart devices, energy monitoring, dynamic tariff integration, and intelligent energy management, BLUETTI is building an open and interoperable energy ecosystem that empowers households to achieve greater energy independence, efficiency, and resilience.Through ongoing collaboration with ecosystem partners, BLUETTI remains committed to accelerating the transition toward smarter and more sustainable home energy systems.

"Home energy is becoming increasingly connected," said Henrik,Head of Sales DACH at BLUETTI. "Through an open ecosystem approach, we are enabling our customers to gain more value from renewable energy and move closer to energy independence."

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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