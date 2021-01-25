Mirai Foods AG

Schweizer Clean Meat Start-Up: 2.1 Millionen Franken für Entwicklung von gentechnikfreiem Fleisch

Namhafte Investoren unterstützen MIRAI FOODS

Zürich (ots)

MIRAI FOODS, das einzige Schweizer Clean Meat Start-Up, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass es 2.1 Millionen CHF in einer ersten Tranche seiner Seed-Runde eingesammelt hat. Zu den Unterstützern gehören u.a. das Nahrungsmittel- und Getränkeunternehmen Paulig-Gruppe und der Technologieinvestor Team Europe.

Die etwa vor einem Jahr gegründete Firma hat im Sommer letzten Jahres in Zürich einen Burger mit sehr guter Resonanz zur Verkostung präsentiert. Durch die zusätzlichen Finanzmittel wird die Produktentwicklung des tierleidfreien Fleisches weiter beschleunigt, sodass der Prototyp schnell zu einem kommerziellen Produkt werden kann. Dabei sorgen eine Vielzahl innovativer Technologien dafür, dass MIRAI das Fleisch unter höchsten Qualitäts- und Sicherheitsstandards herstellen kann.

"Wir sind stolz, solche hochkarätigen und vielfältigen Investoren an Bord zu haben", sagt Christoph Mayr, MIRAI FOODS Mitgründer und CEO. "Die Paulig-Gruppe mit ihrer umfangreichen Erfahrung in der Nahrungsmittelindustrie ist ein idealer Partner für Produktentwicklung, Vermarktung und Vertrieb. Team Europe hat einen beeindruckenden Track Record als Investor und Company Builder. Wie wir sind sie daran interessiert, kultiviertes Fleisch zeitnah in die Hände von Verbrauchern zu bringen", ergänzt er.

"MIRAI ist eine Firma der zweiten Generation in diesem Bereich und sie legen ein sehr schnelles Tempo vor", sagt Marika King, Leiterin von Pauligs Wagniskapitalableger PINC. "Sie brauchten nur sechs Monate, um einen ersten Prototypen zu entwickeln und wir freuen uns sehr darauf, das Team auf ihrem Weg zu begleiten. Sie passen sehr gut zu PINC und Paulig; wir möchten die Entwicklung von neuen, nachhaltigen und gesunden Lebensmitteln aktiv unterstützen."

"MIRAI und Team Europe verfolgen die gleiche Mission. Beide Organisationen glauben an die Kraft der Technologie, um eine bessere Zukunft zu schaffen. Wir freuen uns, das Team in seinem Streben nach einem nachhaltigen, gesunden und ethischen Ernährungssystem zu unterstützen", sagt Lukasz Gadowski, Gründer und CEO von Team Europe.

Insgesamt beteiligten sich sieben Investoren an dieser ersten Finanzierungsrunde, mit einer Spannbreite die von Family Offices über Business Angels bis hin zu Biotech- und High Tech Venture Capital Fonds reicht.

MIRAI FOODS setzt keine Gentechnik ein. Als eine der wenigen Firmen weltweit arbeitet MIRAI daran, natürliches Fleisch anzubieten, welches im Labor durch die Vervielfältigung von Muskel- und Fettzellen ohne den Einsatz von Gentechnik hergestellt wird. Insbesondere europäische Konsumenten werden diesen Unterschied zu schätzen wissen. Die Firma zielt langfristig darauf ab, eine Vielzahl an verschiedenen Fleischsorten anbieten, um eine breite Kundenakzeptanz zu finden und die Vorteile zellbasierten Fleisches zu maximieren. Vorerst fokussiert sich das Start-Up jedoch auf Rindfleisch, welches den grössten ökologischen Fussabdruck aller Fleischsorten hat.

ÜBER MIRAI FOODS

MIRAI FOODS wurde Ende 2019 in Wädenswil im Kanton Zürich (Schweiz) gegründet. Ein Team von sieben Mitarbeitern arbeitet daran, mit Hilfe von kultiviertem Fleisch, also echtem Fleisch das aus Stammzellen gezüchtet wird, den Konsumenten eine ökologisch und ethisch unbedenkliche Alternative zu herkömmlichem Fleisch anzubieten. Die Firma entwickelt zur Zeit die ersten kommerziellen Produkte. MIRAI benutzt nur natürliche Zellen, d.h. es findet keine gentechnische oder chemische Manipulation statt. https://www.miraifoods.com

ÜBER PINC

PINC ist der Wagniskapitalarm der international tätigen Paulig Gruppe aus Finnland. Sie tätigen Early Stage Investments und fokussieren sich thematisch auf die Zukunft des Essens. Das Ziel von PINC ist es, Paulig dabei zu unterstützen sich stetig zu erneuern, sich als Firma weiterzuentwickeln und dabei eine Zukunft zu gestalten, in der leckereres und nachhaltiges Essen zur Norm wird. https://www.pauliggroup.com/pinc/

ÜBER TEAM EUROPE

Team Europe ist ein Technologie-Investor mit der Mission, eine bessere und saubere Zukunft zu schaffen.

Team Europe ist seit vielen Jahren stark in der deutschen Start-Up-Szene involviert, unter anderem durch den Aufbau beziehungsweise die Unterstützung von Firmen und Investment Fonds wie Spreadshirt, StudiVZ, Delivery Hero, Gründerszene, Point Nine Capital, Enpas, Miles Mobility und Volocopter.

Bildmaterial in hoher Auflösung: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OdFKfl_WMkuk6D3zD1fYBlJj681-KRkf?usp=sharing

[Press Release]

MIRAI FOODS Raises USD 2.4M to Prepare Commercialization of Its Non-Genetically Modified Cultivated Meat

Zürich, Switzerland, 25th January 2021:

MIRAI FOODS, the Swiss cultivated meat startup, today announced that it has recently raised USD 2.4 million in a first tranche of seed financing from backers including the food company Paulig Group and technology investment company Team Europe.

The 1 year old company, which held a very well received tasting event last summer, is now accelerating product development of their slaughter-free meat and works on transforming their prototype into a commercial product.

The company is focused not only on bringing cellular agriculture products to the market as quickly and safely as possible, but also on providing better value for their customers through a number of innovative technologies designed to offer superior health benefits in comparison to traditional meat products.

MIRAI is the only cultivated meat player in Switzerland and one of the very few ones globally that do not genetically manipulate their cells but keeps the cells as they naturally occur in the animal.

"We are proud to have such a strong and diverse pool of investors aboard for this journey" says Christoph Mayr, MIRAI co-founder and CEO. "Paulig Group, with their extensive experience in the food industry, is an ideal partner for product development and distribution. Team Europe has a super strong track record in building and supporting global players. Like us, they have a very commercially driven mindset and want to reach customers as soon as possible", he adds.

"MIRAI FOODS is a second-generation player in this field and they have been extremely fast", says Marika King, Head of Paulig's venture arm PINC. "It only took them six months to develop the first prototype and we are very excited to be part of this team's journey. It is a great fit for PINC and Paulig; we want to actively support the development of new sustainable and healthy food."

"MIRAI and Team Europe are 100% mission aligned. Both organizations believe in using technology to create a better world. We are excited to support the team in their quest to accelerate the advent of a food system that is sustainable, healthy, and ethical" says Lukasz Gadowski, Founder and CEO of Team Europe.

In total, 7 investors participated, ranging from family offices, mission aligned individuals, to biotech and high tech VC funds.

The company's long term goal is to produce and sell natural meat without the need for slaughtering animals. Importantly, no genetic modification is used in the process. Especially European consumers will appreciate that distinction. Whilst the company aims to produce a variety of product lines to maximize the impact of cellular agriculture on environmental goals, their first product will be beef, as it has the biggest greenhouse gas footprint.

ABOUT MIRAI FOODS

MIRAI was established in the Canton of Zürich, Switzerland, in late 2019. A team of 7 people are working on making the vision of producing cultivated meat, real meat grown from animal stem cells rather than slaughtering an animal, a reality. The company is developing their first commercial products. MIRAI does not rely on genetic or chemical manipulation of cells. https://www.miraifoods.com

ABOUT PINC

PINC is Paulig's venture arm for investments in early stage start-ups in and around the future of food. The objective of PINC is to help Paulig renew itself and prosper as well as contribute to a tastier and more sustainable planet. https://www.pauliggroup.com/pinc/

ABOUT Team Europe

Team Europe is a technology investment company with the mission to deliver a better and clean future via technology.

Team Europe was heavily involved in shaping the German startup-scene by building or backing companies and funds such as Spreadshirt, StudiVZ, Deliveryhero, Gründerszene, Point Nine Capital, Enpal, Miles Mobility and Volocopter.

Pictures in high resolution: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OdFKfl_WMkuk6D3zD1fYBlJj681-KRkf?usp=sharing

Pressekontakt:

Christoph Mayr,

+41 61 204 53 08,

press@miraifoods.com

Original-Content von: Mirai Foods AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell