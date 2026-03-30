Changan

Changan and CAOA Strengthen Long-Term Commitment to Brazil with New R$ 5 Billion Investment Cycle and Breakthrough Flex-Fuel Technology

ANÁPOLIS, BRAZIL (ots)

Changan Automobile and CAOA today marked a new chapter for Brazil's automotive industry with the inauguration of a highly automated production line in Anápolis and the roll-off of the first Brazilmade CHANGAN UNIT. The ceremony, attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin and H.E. Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese Embassy in Brazil, signals a new phase of high-tech industrialization and green mobility in the country.

The milestone underscores Changan's commitment to the Brazilian market, backed by continuous investment in production capacity, technological modernization, and advanced manufacturing. The inauguration launches a new USD 950 million (R$ 5 billion) investment cycle for 2026-2028. Combined with the USD 570 million (R$ 3 billion) invested from 2023, total investment in Anápolis reaches USD 1.52 billion (R$ 8 billion), with annual capacity for 90,000 units.

"For Changan, Brazil is not only a place to invest, but a land where we committed to building a long-term future," said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group.

A Breakthrough in Local Engineering

The UNI-T resulted from three years of collaboration between 200 Chinese and Brazilian engineers. At its core is the advanced 1.5 Turbo GDi BlueCore Flex engine—a powertrain engineered by Changan and calibrated by CAOA's specialized team for any ethanol-petrol blend.

This "Next Level" SUV underwent 200,000 km of testing across Brazil's diverse climates, ensuring durability, efficiency and performance under local usage patterns. It combines global engineering with localized innovations—such as a fully localized Portuguese voicecontrol system and connected cockpit—delivering an experience tailored to Brazilian drivers.

"The UNI-T represents far more than a new model. It demonstrates that Brazil can establish itself as a global hub for high-technology automotive engineering and production," says Carlos Alberto de Oliveira Andrade Filho, Co-President of CAOA.

Driving Brazil's reindustrialization plan

The CHANGAN UNI-T anchors these localized powertrains. The investment focuses on digitalizing assembly lines and workforce training, supporting the federal government's MOVER program.

Leveraging this Flex-Fuel and HEV foundation, Changan plans to introduce a full range of hybrid and electrified variants, strengthening local supply chains and R&D. With over 60 dealerships opening in 2026, Changan is expanding sales footprint while embedding advanced factory and powertrain technologies into Brazil's industrial landscape—poised to help lead the next phase of intelligent, sustainable mobility.

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