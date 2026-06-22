Power Electronics

Power Electronics hits 170 GW of installed AC power, reinforcing its role in scalable and resilient energy systems

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Power Electronics, a leading global manufacturer of energy storage and solar inverters, has reached 170 GW of installed AC power worldwide, reinforcing its position as a key global player in power conversion technologies at a time when demand for resilient and flexible energy systems is accelerating.

The company will present this achievement at The smarter E Europe 2026, taking place from June 23 to 25 in Munich, where it will showcase its latest solutions at booth B3.330. The transition from 150 GW at the end of 2025 to 170 GW in mid-2026 reflects strong international growth and underscores the company's ability to deliver reliable and scalable solutions across a wide range of applications. This trajectory also sets the basis for further expansion, with Power Electronics targeting 190 GW of installed AC power by the end of 2026.

This milestone is closely linked to the expansion of Power Electronics in strategic markets, particularly in energy storage, where the company has consolidated its leadership in regions such as the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. At the same time, the company has experienced strong growth in Europe, particularly in countries such as Spain, Italy, Lithuania and Poland, reinforcing its positioning in a market where resilience, system stability and integration capabilities are becoming increasingly relevant.

Storage solutions focused on grid-forming and flexibility

In energy storage, Power Electronics is advancing solutions designed to support grid stability and flexibility, with a particular focus on grid-forming capabilities.

Its PCSM and Multi PCSM battery inverters are developed for utility-scale BESS applications, enabling direct connection to medium-voltage networks and simplifying plant design and commissioning. Their modular architecture allows for scalable configurations and enhanced availability, while FRU (Field Replaceable Units) facilitate fast and efficient maintenance. These inverters are compatible with all battery technologies and can operate in both grid-following and grid-forming modes, providing strong support for grid stability and system flexibility.

Power Electronics complements this portfolio with the Freesun DC/DC converter, an advanced hybrid solution designed for DC-coupled architectures. It enables direct connection between the photovoltaic field and the battery energy storage system, supporting full grid-forming operation while combining the efficiency of DC-coupled systems with the robustness of AC-coupled plants. This approach enhances system stability, optimizes investment and increases overall plant performance.

The company brings to Europe extensive experience in grid-forming technologies, particularly from markets such as Australia, where these solutions already play a critical role in supporting grid stability and renewable integration.

Data Centers: enabling efficient and resilient digital infrastructure

As part of its growth strategy, Power Electronics is strengthening its position in data centers, a key strategic business line driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The company addresses the increasing energy demands of digital infrastructure with a comprehensive portfolio that combines advanced power conversion and cooling control technologies. Its solutions include the AIPCS, an integrated medium-voltage to 800 VDC power supply designed for high-density data center architectures, enabling higher efficiency and reduced energy losses.

This offer is complemented by the PCSM battery inverter and Multi PCSM battery inverter, utility-scale medium-voltage battery inverters that provide fast response, high power quality and advanced grid support, ensuring power continuity and energy resilience. In parallel, the company integrates its XMV670 medium-voltage drive, specifically engineered to enable precise and efficient control of cooling systems, optimizing performance and reducing overall energy consumption.

Together, these technologies support scalable, AI-ready data center infrastructures capable of operating under highly dynamic load conditions while maintaining operational stability.

Solar portfolio for large-scale and hybrid projects

In Solar, Power Electronics will showcase the HEM solar inverter and the Freemaq DC/DC converter, reinforcing its value proposition for utility-scale photovoltaic and hybrid plants.

The HEM solar inverter is a turnkey solution that integrates medium-voltage equipment within a single enclosure, simplifying installation design and reducing connection costs. It combines the advantages of central inverter architecture with modularity, enabling efficient operation, high performance and easier maintenance. In addition, HEM enables hybrid configurations through its integration with DC/DC systems, supporting solar-plus-storage applications.

For these hybrid environments, the Freemaq DC/DC converter maximizes the performance of solar plants by enabling key functionalities such as energy shifting, ramp-rate control, frequency response and clipping energy recovery. Its modular design and compatibility with all battery technologies allow for flexible plant configurations, improving both efficiency and long-term profitability.

Together, these solutions demonstrate Power Electronics' ability to deliver integrated solar and storage systems adapted to the evolving needs of large-scale renewable projects.

A European value proposition based on resilience and reliability

At The smarter E Europe 2026, Power Electronics will reinforce a strong positioning for the European market, built around European manufacturing, resilient supply chains, reliable technology and cybersecure solutions.

The company's portfolio reflects current market needs, where grid-forming technologies, system flexibility and integration capabilities are becoming increasingly important. Its solutions are designed to meet the requirements of new energy systems while aligning with European regulatory frameworks and supporting projects linked to EU funding and strategic infrastructure.

This value proposition is further reinforced by Power On Support, Power Electronics' after-sales service model, which provides comprehensive technical support throughout the lifecycle of each project.

Powering the next generation of energy systems

The milestone of 170 GW of installed AC power reflects not only the scale of Power Electronics' global footprint, but also the sustained growth achieved across key international markets in recent months. This expansion reinforces the company's role as a trusted partner for both utility-scale projects and mission-critical applications, in increasingly complex energy systems where integration, flexibility and performance are essential.

At The smarter E Europe 2026, Power Electronics will demonstrate how its solutions for solar, storage and data center applications come together to support a new generation of energy infrastructure, capable of meeting the demands of both digitalization and the energy transition.

"Reaching 170 GW of installed AC power is the result of accelerated growth over the past months and reflects the trust our customers place in our technology globally. This momentum, especially in markets such as Europe, the U.S., and Australia, positions us strongly to continue scaling our solutions and supporting the next generation of energy systems," said Raúl Padierna, CSO at Power Electronics.

About Power Electronics

Power Electronics is the leading manufacturer of solar inverters in Europe, Oceania, and America, and the global leader in energy storage inverter solutions. With 38 years of experience, the company has delivered projects across 36 countries through its solar, energy storage, data centers, e-mobility, and industrial divisions.

In 2026, the company reached 170 GW of installed AC power capacity, preventing the emission of more than 169.2 million tons of CO2. With 45 GW of manufacturing capacity, Power Electronics has established itself as a global benchmark in the energy and digital transformation.

Original-Content von: Power Electronics, übermittelt durch news aktuell