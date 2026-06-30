Saft

Saft successfully completes large-scale fire testing of its I-Flex battery energy storage system

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Paris (ots)

Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has successfully completed large-scale fire testing (LSFT) of its I-Flex battery energy storage system, in accordance with the latest ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A:2026 (fire test method) in March 2026.

The test was carried out in April 2026 by UL Solutions, an independent test and certification company, under strictly controlled and closely supervised conditions in a dedicated facility, ensuring full safety for personnel and the surrounding environment.

A large-scale fire test under extreme, controlled conditions

This test represents the most stringent fire safety assessment currently available for battery energy storage systems. It consists of deliberately initiating a fire inside a fully charged container and evaluating how fire develops and whether it propagates to adjacent units under realistic deployment conditions.

In total, the test involved four containers, including three adjacent units, allowing assessment of fire propagation across a representative installation layout.

The test was performed using standard commercial I-Flex containers, without any modification or additional protective measures. The installation layout reflected highly compact configurations, with adjacent units positioned as close as 15cm apart, and front-facing containers spaced at 3.25 meters, among the most demanding conditions evaluated to date in such testing.

To ensure a highly conservative and robust evaluation, the test scenario was designed as a worst-case situation. Thermal runaway was intentionally triggered at full state of charge, while safety features were disabled or removed and enclosure doors left open to increase oxygen supply. Under such extreme conditions, the initiating container will burn. The key objective is to assess fire propagation, heat release, and the integrity of neighboring systems.

A worst-case scenario designed to push system limits

Under these severe conditions, the I-Flex system demonstrated exceptional containment performance. Fire development remained controlled within the initiating enclosure, with very slow propagation and limited heat release during the early stages.

In practice, this time lapse until full fire breakout is precious to fire fighters who can implement appropriate extinguishing actions. No thermal runaway propagation nor cell venting was observed in adjacent containers, and all enclosures maintained their structural integrity.

Leading with evolving industry expectations

Large-scale fire testing is rapidly becoming a key reference point for the battery storage industry. The evolution of UL 9540A published in March 2026 reflects lessons learned from field incidents and introduces installation-level test method to better reflect real operating conditions.

While not yet mandatory worldwide, Saft has chosen to align with these evolving standards, in response to increasing expectations from customers, utilities and project developers seeking higher levels of assurance.

A meaningful advantage for customers

The successful outcome of this large-scale test provides clear added value for customers and partners. It demonstrates that I-Flex can effectively contain extreme fire events and prevent impact on neighboring systems, despite very tight spacing at distances below current best practices. Which is a crucial point for customers seeking the highest possible energy density on a given floor space.

This contributes to improved safety at site level, supports risk mitigation strategies, and facilitates project development and acceptance by stakeholders. It also Saft demonstrates that its systems are at the forefront of the most demanding industry standards

Safety at the core of Saft and TotalEnergies

Safety has always been a fundamental pillar of Saft's approach to battery design and system integration. From cell chemistry to system architecture, multiple layers of protection are implemented to prevent incidents, limit propagation, and ensure containment.

As part of TotalEnergies, Saft benefits from a strong industrial safety culture where operational excellence and risk management are top priorities. This commitment drives continuous innovation and rigorous validation processes across all activities.

The successful completion of this large-scale fire test marks a significant milestone in Saft's mission to deliver safe, reliable, and high-performance energy storage solutions that support the global energy transition.

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About Saft

Saft is a global leader in advanced battery technology, designing and manufacturing high-performance solutions for critical industrial applications. For over 100 years, Saft has delivered reliable, long-lasting energy systems used in safety, back-up power, and mobility across land, sea, air, and space. Saft is wholly owned by TotalEnergies, a multi-energy company that produces and sells energy in all its forms throughout the world, including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewable energies and electricity.

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