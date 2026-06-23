Van der Valk Solar Systems

Faster, safer and easier installation on pitched roofs: Van der Valk Solar Systems introduces ValkAce+

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Van der Valk Solar Systems introduces ValkAce+, the next generation of its ValkAce mounting system for pitched roofs. The system has been developed to give installers greater control, enhanced safety and improved ease of installation when mounting solar panels. Key innovations include the patented ValkGrip panel clamp, which enables panels to be secured instantly and automatically locked into place, and ValkMount, which simplifies the positioning and alignment of profiles within the roof hook.

Developed with installers, for installers

The "+" in ValkAce+ represents far more than a minor update. It represents a significant evolution, based on the practical experience and feedback of installers out in the field.

Installers highlighted the challenges they face every day: working in awkward positions, meeting tight project deadlines, and dealing with systems that are just slightly too cumbersome when working at height. These real-world experiences formed the foundation for the further development of the system.

"We listened carefully to installers and analysed the tasks that consume the most time and energy during a typical working day," says Glenn van der Meer, Product Manager at Van der Valk Solar Systems. "ValkAce+ has been developed to make working on pitched roofs simpler, more efficient and safer."

Immediate panel securing with ValkGrip

The most significant innovation within ValkAce+ is the new patented ValkGrip panel clamp. With this development, Van der Valk Solar Systems introduces a new way of working on the roof, allowing panels to be clamped immediately during installation and automatically secured in position.

Where installers previously had to work between or over panels to fasten them in place, the panel now remains stable immediately after positioning. This allows installers to move on to the next tightening point without having to hold the panel in place. The result is a more stable working posture, a safer working environment and significantly reduced physical strain.

Smarter installation with ValkMount

Alongside ValkGrip, ValkAce+ introduces ValkMount, a solution designed to simplify the placement of profiles within roof hooks.

With ValkMount, the profile clicks easily and accurately into the roof hook without the need for a rotating fixing mechanism. At the same time, full flexibility is retained to fine-tune the profile position with precision. This simplifies installation while providing greater flexibility and control throughout the process, even on roofs with varying height levels.

One system for maximum flexibility

ValkAce+ is further enhanced by a range of system improvements designed to make installation even easier:

The universal mid and end clamp reduces the number of components required.

Roof hooks are suitable for both portrait and landscape panel layouts, providing maximum flexibility for positioning and alignment.

At the same time, the robust and reliable quality that installers have come to expect from Van der Valk Solar Systems remains unchanged.

"With ValkAce+, we are building on a proven system and introducing improvements that stem directly from practical experience in the field," adds Glenn van der Meer. "The result is a system that gives installers greater control and makes working on pitched roofs easier."

Availability and more information

ValkAce+ will be available from 1 August through Van der Valk Solar Systems' distribution network. More information, technical documentation and support are available at valksolarsystems.com.

ValkAce+: Grip on your pitched roof projects

Original-Content von: Van der Valk Solar Systems, übermittelt durch news aktuell