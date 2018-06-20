Trojan Battery Adds Group 31 Size Battery to Solar AGM Line

Santa Fe Springs, Calif. (ots) - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announced the addition of a Group 31 size battery to its Solar line of maintenance-free, true deep-cycle absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries designed for solar and other renewable energy applications. The Trojan SAGM 12 105 is manufactured in the U.S. and is now available.

The Trojan SAGM 12 105, along with the entire Solar AGM line of batteries, will be showcased at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich at the Trojan Battery booth B1.460.

Offering a three-year warranty for stationary applications and tested to an eight-year design life under IEC 61427 standard for solar batteries, the SAGM 12 105 features a non-spillable design, enabling installers to customize the use and position of the batteries in customer applications. The Trojan AGM Solar line was designed for maximum sustained performance and increased total energy output to meet demanding deep-cycling requirements in Trojan's wide range of stationary applications, including solar home, area and street lighting, microgrid, inverter backup and commercial.

"Trojan's Solar AGM line is specifically engineered for deep-cycling applications, unlike most AGM batteries on the market today which are designed for dual-purpose or standby applications, such as Uninterruptible Power Supply, or UPS," said Dawnmarie Martin, director of product management for Trojan Battery. "Trojan has focused on deep-cycle technology longer than any other battery manufacturer in the industry and has utilized our extensive expertise and knowledge in developing the industry's most reliable deep-cycle AGM battery."

Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including remote telecom and renewable energy. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.

Pressekontakt:

Kari Garcia

kgarcia@trojanbattery.com

562-236-3038

Original-Content von: Trojan Battery Company, übermittelt durch news aktuell