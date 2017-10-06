Meldungssprache:
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
Further improvement to environment in Duisburg: World's biggest fabric filter for sinter production starts operation at thyssenkrupp
The waste air from sinter belt 3 in Duisburg-Schwelgern flows through more than 44,000 extremely fine filter bags, each almost three meters long. The total fabric area of over 45,000 square meters captures tiny dust particulates. Construction project manager Carsten Rokitt says: "The air that comes out at the end ...
