Jersey, 31 October 2016. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:
ATRS), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail
real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its results for the
nine months and third quarter ended 30 September 2016, on Wednesday 16 November
2016. 

There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 08.30 UK / 09.30
CET. Please contact atrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.


