Publication of the third quarter results is delayed by approx. two hours due to technical issues

24.10.2016 


Premstaetten, Austria (24 October 2016) - ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
manufacturer of high performance sensor and analog solutions, regrets to
announce that the publication of the third quarter results is delayed by approx.
two hours due to technical issues

