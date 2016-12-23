--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
immigon portfolioabbau ag (formerly Österreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft), Peregringasse 2, 1090 Vienna, Republic of
Austria, FN 116476p ("immigon") announced on 1 December 2016 the start of a
purchase tender for the outstanding pieces of the hybrid capital notes issued by
Investkredit Funding Ltd. (ISIN DE 0009576108) (the "Hybrid Capital Notes")
which was published on 1 December 2016. The holders of the Hybrid Capital Notes
were invited to offer Hybrid Capital Notes to immigon for purchase for cash at a
price of 75 per cent. of the nominal value of the Hybrid Capital Notes. On 22
December 2016, 17:00 CET, the offer period expired.
Following an evaluation of the offers received, the management board (Vorstand)
of immigon resolved on 23 December 2016 to accept the received offers for a
total nominal value of EUR 1.955.000. The Settlement Date in respect of the
Hybrid Capital Notes accepted for purchase was set to be on 29 December 2016.
Furthermore, the already existing purchase offer of two investors (affiliated
with each other), as disclosed in the ad-hoc release dated 1 December 2016, was
accepted and a nominal value of a total of EUR 12.618 million was purchased.
As a result of the above, the outstanding nominal value of the present Hybrid
Capital Notes is reduced to EUR 10.496.000.
Mandatory information pursuant to the Disclosure and Notification Regulation
(Veröffentlichungs- und Meldeverordnung - VMV)
The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon
are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European
Economic Area:
ISIN:
XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation Capital
Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee)
The five exchange-listed bonds issued by immigon with the highest nominal volume
outstanding are:
ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, AT000B115902, AT000B060462, AT000B059456
Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading on the following stock
exchanges:
Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG)
Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Open market (Freiverkehr) of Berlin Stock Exchange
Open market (Freiverkehr) of Stuttgart Stock Exchange
Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Further inquiry note:
Thomas Heimhofer
immigon portfolioabbau ag
Mobil: +43 (0) 676 790 7890
Mail to: thomas.heimhofer@immigon.com
