-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- other/Company Information 02.11.2016 Results of the buyback programme for supplementary capital notes (2 November 2016) On 6 October 2016, immigon portfolioabbau ag (formerly Österreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft), Peregringasse 2, 1090 Vienna, Republic of Austria, FN 116476p ("immigon") announced the launch of a buyback programme for supplementary capital notes and published the same on 6 October 2016. Creditors of 9 series of supplementary capital notes (the "Notes") were addressed and invited to offer immigon their outstanding Notes for repurchase. On 28 October 2016, 17:00 CET the offer period expired. The intended total consideration amount was EUR 55 million. Offers received from investors comprised Notes with a total nominal volume of around EUR 67.5 million. Following an evaluation of the offers received and prices offered, the management board (Vorstand) of immigon resolved on 2 November 2016 to accept offers for a total consideration amount including accrued interest of EUR 55.1 million. The Settlement Date in respect of those Notes accepted for repurchase was set to be on 4 November 2016. Subject to access and offer and distribution restrictions, the details of the results of the tender offers are: __________________________________________________________________________ | | | |Tender|Series |Accrued | | |Description of Notes |ISIN |Price |Acceptance|Interest | |____|________________________|____________|[1]___|Amount[2]_|____________| |1. |7% Investkredit |AT0000322458|90.00 | EUR| EUR| | |Ergänzungskapital- | | % |25,500,000|1,188,369.86| |____|Anleihe_2001-2021/PP____|____________|______|__________|____________| |2. |7% Investkredit- |AT0000322466|95.00 | EUR| EUR| | |Ergänzungskapital- | | % |15,000,000| 688,333.33| |____|Obligation_2001-2021/P__|____________|______|__________|____________| |3. |6,70% / 7% |AT0000322557|87.95%| EUR| EUR| | |Ergänzungskapital- | | | 8,000,000| 208,444.44| | |Schuldverschreibung | | | | | | |2002-2012/2022 der | | | | | |____|Investkredit_bank_AG____|____________|______|__________|____________| |4. |Euro CMS linked / 7% |AT0000322581|93.00 | EUR| EUR| | |nachrangige | | % | 4,000,000| 77,777.78| | |Ergänzungskapital- | | | | | | |Schuldverschreibungen | | | | | | |2002-2022/4 der | | | | | |____|Investkredit_Bank_AG____|____________|______|__________|____________| |5. |5,45% - ÖVAG -Kündbare |AT0000438767|65.10 |EUR 20,000| EUR 280.71| | |Ergänzungskapital- | | % | | | |____|Anleihe_2004-2019_______|____________|______|__________|____________| |6. |Kündbare 4,81% |AT0000439724| - | -| -| | |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe| | | | | | |2005-2025 der | | | | | | |Österreichische | | | | | | |Volksbanken- | | | | | |____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________| |7. |Callable 13 Jahre FRN |AT0000439732|72.50 | EUR|EUR 8,578.27| | |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe| | % | 2,400,000| | |__ _|2005-2018_______________|____________|______|__________|____________| |8. |STEP UP TO 8% |AT0000439765|85.00 | EUR| EUR| | |Ergänzungskapital - | | % | 3,514,000| 27,919.45| | |Anleihe 2005-2020 der | | | | | | |Österreichische | | | | | | |Volksbanken- | | | | | |____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________| |9. |Kündbare 4,90% |AT0000439807|36.90 | EUR|EUR 5,235.62| | |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe| | % | 500,000| | | |2005-2025 der | | | | | | |Österreichische | | | | | | |Volksbanken- | | | | | |____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________| Mandatory information pursuant to the Disclosure and Notification Regulation (Veröffentlichungs- und Meldeverordnung - VMV) The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European Economic Area: ISIN: XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation Capital Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee) The five exchange-listed bonds issued by immigon with the highest nominal volume outstanding are: ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, AT000B115902, AT000B060462, AT0000322458 Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading on the following stock exchanges: Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Berlin Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Stuttgart Stock Exchange Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the relevant Notes. [2] The amount of Notes of the relevant Series in the relevant currency elected for repurchase. Further inquiry note: Thomas Heimhofer immigon portfolioabbau ag Mobil: +43 (0) 676 790 7890 Mail to: thomas.heimhofer@immigon.com