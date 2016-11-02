immigon portfolioabbau ag

EANS-Adhoc: immigon portfolioabbau ag
Results of the buyback programme for supplementary capital notes (2 November 2016)

02.11.2016 – 13:01 


  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
other/Company Information
02.11.2016


Results of the buyback programme for supplementary capital notes
(2 November 2016)
 
On 6 October 2016, immigon portfolioabbau ag (formerly Österreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft), Peregringasse 2, 1090 Vienna, Republic of
Austria, FN 116476p ("immigon") announced the launch of a buyback programme for
supplementary capital notes and published the same on 6 October 2016. Creditors
of 9 series of supplementary capital notes (the "Notes") were addressed and
invited to offer immigon their outstanding Notes for repurchase. On 28 October
2016, 17:00 CET the offer period expired. The intended total consideration
amount was EUR 55 million.
 
Offers received from investors comprised Notes with a total nominal volume of
around EUR 67.5 million. Following an evaluation of the offers received and
prices offered, the management board (Vorstand) of immigon resolved on 2
November 2016 to accept offers for a total consideration amount including
accrued interest of EUR 55.1 million.
 
The Settlement Date in respect of those Notes accepted for repurchase was set to
be on 4 November 2016.
 
Subject to access and offer and distribution restrictions, the details of the
results of the tender offers are:

__________________________________________________________________________
|    |                        |            |Tender|Series    |Accrued     |
|    |Description of Notes    |ISIN        |Price |Acceptance|Interest    |
|____|________________________|____________|[1]___|Amount[2]_|____________|
|1.  |7% Investkredit         |AT0000322458|90.00 |       EUR|         EUR|
|    |Ergänzungskapital-      |            |  %   |25,500,000|1,188,369.86|
|____|Anleihe_2001-2021/PP____|____________|______|__________|____________|
|2.  |7% Investkredit-        |AT0000322466|95.00 |       EUR|         EUR|
|    |Ergänzungskapital-      |            |  %   |15,000,000|  688,333.33|
|____|Obligation_2001-2021/P__|____________|______|__________|____________|

|3.  |6,70% / 7%              |AT0000322557|87.95%|       EUR|         EUR|
|    |Ergänzungskapital-      |            |      | 8,000,000|  208,444.44|
|    |Schuldverschreibung     |            |      |          |            |
|    |2002-2012/2022 der      |            |      |          |            |
|____|Investkredit_bank_AG____|____________|______|__________|____________|
|4.  |Euro CMS linked / 7%    |AT0000322581|93.00 |       EUR|         EUR|
|    |nachrangige             |            |  %   | 4,000,000|   77,777.78|
|    |Ergänzungskapital-      |            |      |          |            |
|    |Schuldverschreibungen   |            |      |          |            |
|    |2002-2022/4 der         |            |      |          |            |
|____|Investkredit_Bank_AG____|____________|______|__________|____________|
|5.  |5,45% - ÖVAG -Kündbare  |AT0000438767|65.10 |EUR 20,000|  EUR 280.71|
|    |Ergänzungskapital-      |            |  %   |          |            |
|____|Anleihe_2004-2019_______|____________|______|__________|____________|
|6.  |Kündbare 4,81%          |AT0000439724|  -   |         -|           -|
|    |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe|            |      |          |            |
|    |2005-2025 der           |            |      |          |            |
|    |Österreichische         |            |      |          |            |
|    |Volksbanken-            |            |      |          |            |
|____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________|
|7.  |Callable 13 Jahre FRN   |AT0000439732|72.50 |       EUR|EUR 8,578.27|
|    |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe|            |  %   | 2,400,000|            |
|__ _|2005-2018_______________|____________|______|__________|____________|
|8.  |STEP UP TO 8%           |AT0000439765|85.00 |       EUR|         EUR|
|    |Ergänzungskapital -     |            |  %   | 3,514,000|   27,919.45|
|    |Anleihe 2005-2020 der   |            |      |          |            |
|    |Österreichische         |            |      |          |            |
|    |Volksbanken-            |            |      |          |            |
|____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________|
|9.  |Kündbare 4,90%          |AT0000439807|36.90 |       EUR|EUR 5,235.62|
|    |Ergänzungskapitalanleihe|            |  %   |   500,000|            |
|    |2005-2025 der           |            |      |          |            |
|    |Österreichische         |            |      |          |            |
|    |Volksbanken-            |            |      |          |            |
|____|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______|__________|____________|


 
 
Mandatory information pursuant to the Disclosure and Notification Regulation
(Veröffentlichungs- und Meldeverordnung - VMV)
 
The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon
are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European
Economic Area:
 
ISIN:
XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation Capital
Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee)
 
The five exchange-listed bonds issued by immigon with the highest nominal volume
outstanding are:
 
ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, AT000B115902, AT000B060462, AT0000322458
 
 
Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading on the following stock
exchanges:
 
Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) 
Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Open market (Freiverkehr) of Berlin Stock Exchange
Open market (Freiverkehr) of Stuttgart Stock Exchange
Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

[1]      Expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the relevant
Notes.
[2]      The amount of Notes of the relevant Series in the relevant currency

elected for repurchase.


Further inquiry note:
Thomas Heimhofer
immigon portfolioabbau ag
Mobil: +43 (0) 676 790 7890
Mail to: thomas.heimhofer@immigon.com

issuer:      immigon portfolioabbau ag
             Peregringasse 2
             A-1090 Wien
phone:        +43 (0)1 313 40-0
mail:     info@immigon.com
WWW:      www.immigon.com
sector:      Banking
ISIN:        AT000B056544, AT000B053442,  XS0275528627, AT000B060462,
             AT000B115902 
indexes:     
stockmarkets: free trade: Berlin, Stuttgart, regulated dealing: Luxembourg Stock
             Exchange, Regulated free trade: Wien 
language:   English
Original-Content von: immigon portfolioabbau ag, übermittelt durch news aktuell

