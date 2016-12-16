ams AG

ams decides to withdraw from envisaged wafer fabrication facility project amid further delays; no impact on stated growth and operating margin targets given available market capacity

Premstaetten, Austria (16 December 2016) - ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
manufacturer of high performance sensor and analog solutions, has decided to
withdraw from the envisaged wafer fabrication facility project where ams was
project partner to the State of New York (USA) amid further delays outside of
ams' control.
 
This decision will have no impact on ams' stated financial targets of 30% CAGR
(compound annual growth rate) revenue growth for the coming three years and 30%
operating (EBIT) margin from 2019 onwards. ams has access to sufficient and
cost-attractive external capacity at its technology manufacturing partners to
support this expected growth. 

Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented, we received a warm welcome from day one
from the State of New York, the Utica community, Oneida County, and Mohawk
Valley EDGE. The relationship with Mohawk Valley EDGE and Empire State
Development was a very positive experience and we remain open to future
opportunities for cooperation. However, this decision was taken after thorough
evaluation of the wafer fabrication project and its current status. We see no
impact to our financial targets including our stated profitability expectations
as we have a strong mix of internal and ample external capacity available to
implement our strategy. 

about ams 

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions and analog ICs. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor
solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology. 

ams' high-performance analog products drive applications requiring extreme
precision, dynamic range, sensitivity, and ultra-low power consumption. Products
include sensor solutions, sensors, sensor interfaces as well as power management
products for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive
markets. 

With headquarters in Austria, ams employs over 2,900 people globally and serves
more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock
exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at
www.ams.com

