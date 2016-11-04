EANS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the third quarter of 2016

Andritz AG

Graz, November 4, 2016.  International technology Group ANDRITZ saw satisfactory
business development in the third quarter of 2016. The key financial figures
developed as follows:

- In the third quarter of 2016, order intake amounted to 1,470.1 MEUR, thus
  increasing significantly by 23.8% compared to the previous year's reference 
  period (Q3 2015: 1,187.6 MEUR). It was also substantially higher compared
  with the figures of the preceding quarters (+11.5% vs. Q2 2016: 1,319.0 MEUR 
  and +17.9% vs. Q1 2016: 1,247.4 MEUR). This positive development is mainly 
  due to the three largest business areas - PULP & PAPER, HYDRO and METALS -
  which were able to increase order intake compared to the previous year's 
  reference figure. In the first three quarters of 2016, the Group's order 
  intake, at 4,036.5 MEUR, was up compared to the level as during the previous 
  year's reference figure (+7.1% versus Q1-Q3 2015: 3,767.6 MEUR). This 
  increase is particularly due to the PULP & PAPER and METALS business areas.

- The order backlog as of September 30, 2016, amounted to 7,043.6 MEUR and was
  thus slightly down compared to the figure at the end of last year (-3.8% 
  versus December 31, 2015: 7,324.2  MEUR).

- In the third quarter of 2016, sales decreased by 6.7% compared to the 
  previous year's reference period, reaching 1,478.1 MEUR (Q3 2015: 1,583.5 
  MEUR). This is mainly due to the HYDRO business area which saw a project-
  related sales decline. Group sales in the first three quarters of 2016 
  amounted to 4,239.3 MEUR, decreasing by 7.6% compared to the previous year's 
  reference period (Q1-Q3 2015: 4,589.1 MEUR). 

- Despite the decline of sales, the EBITA, at 109.1 MEUR in Q3 2016, 
  practically reached the level of last year's reference period (-0.9% versus 
  Q3 2015: 110.1 MEUR). As a result, profitability (EBITA margin) increased to
  7.4% (Q3 2015: 7.0%). The EBITA, at 292.1 MEUR, in the first three quarters 
  of 2016 also remained practically at the same level as during the previous 
  year's reference period (-1.0% versus Q1-Q3 2015: 295.0 MEUR), thus resulting
  in an increase of profitability to 6.9% (Q1-Q3 2015: 6.4%).

- Net income (without non-controlling interests) increased to 194.2 MEUR (Q1-Q3
  2015: 181.3 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2016. 

Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG: "In view of the continuing,
difficult overall macroeconomic environment, we are satisfied with the business
results achieved so far this year. For the coming months, we anticipate an
unchanged project activity in the markets we serve." 

For the business year 2016, ANDRITZ expects a decline in Group sales compared to
2015, but also expects solid development of profitability at the same time.

- End -

Key financial figures of the ANDRITZ GROUP at a glance



(in MEUR)       Q1-Q3 16   Q1-Q3 15   +/-   Q3 2016  Q3 2015   +/-      2015
Sales           4,239.3    4,589.1   -7.6%  1,478.1  1,583.5   -6.7%    6,377.2
 HYDRO          1,179.7    1,309.6   -9.9%    372.4    443.3   -16.0%   1,834.8
 PULP & PAPER   1,534.0    1,586.4   -3.3%    553.6    542.5   +2.0%    2,196.3
 METALS         1,110.3    1,239.8   -10.4%   406.7    443.7   -8.3%    1,718.1
 SEPARATION       415.3      453.3   -8.4%    145.4    154.0   -5.6%      628.0

Order intake    4,036.5    3,767.6   +7.1%  1,470.1  1,187.6   +23.8%   6,017.7
 HYDRO          1,060.9    1,122.0   -5.4%    469.5    327.3   +43.4%   1,718.7
 PULP & PAPER   1,351.0    1,255.7   +7.6%    435.0    346.8   +25.4%   2,263.9
 METALS         1,179.5      953.8   +23.7%   410.8    358.4   +14.6%   1,438.6
 SEPARATION       445.1      436.1   +2.1%    154.8    155.1   -0.2%      596.5

Order backlog 
(as of end 
of period)      7,043.6   6,891.8    +2.2%   7,043.6  6,891.8   +2.2%    7,324.2

EBITDA            363.5     364.1    -0.2%     133.9    133.2   +0.5%      534.7
EBITDA margin (%)   8.6       7.9     -          9.1      8.4     -          8.4

EBITA             292.1     295.0    -1.0%     109.1    110.1   -0.9%      429.0
EBITA margin (%)    6.9       6.4     -          7.4      7.0      -         6.7

Earnings Before 
Interest and
Taxes (EBIT)      261.8     259.1    +1.0%      98.8     99.5   -0.7%      369.1

Financial 
result             15.7       4.0    +292.5%     6.8     -2.8   +342.9%      7.3

Earnings Before 
Taxes (EBT)       277.5     263.1    +5.5%     105.6     96.7   +9.2%      376.4

Net income 
(without non- 
controlling
interests)        194.2     181.3    +7.1%      73.9     67.4   +9.6%      267.7

Cashflow from 
operating 
activities        345.7     132.8    +160.3%   145.1    140.6   +3.2%      179.4

Capital 
expenditure        76.3      59.7    +27.8%     31.5     23.4   +34.6%     101.4

Employees 
(as of end of
period; without
apprentices)     25,547    24,769    +3.1%    25,547   24,769   +3.1%     24,508


All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation
programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and
percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.

The ANDRITZ GROUP
ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for
hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel
industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial
sectors. The publicly listed technology Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria,
and has a staff of approximately 25,500 employees. ANDRITZ operates over 250
sites worldwide.

Annual and financial reports
The annual reports and financial reports of the ANDRITZ GROUP are available as
PDF for download at www.andritz.com. Printed copies can be requested by e-mail
to investors@andritz.com.

Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking
statements". These statements, which contain the words "believe", "intend",
"expect", and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board's beliefs
and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims
any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the
forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do
so under applicable law.

