Dachser SE

Dachser enters into a strategic partnership with Synergie Canada

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Kempten, Germany/Boisbriand, Canada (ots)

Investment in its air and sea freight forwarding business strengthens the company’s presence in North America

Global logistics provider Dachser has entered into a strategic partnership with Synergie Canada. The agreement covers the acquisition of a 10-percent-minority-share in the Canadian logistics provider.

In 2025, Synergie Canada generated revenue of approximately EUR 60 million with a workforce of about 100 employees. Founded in 2008 and based near Montreal, Quebec, the company specializes in air and sea freight services on transatlantic and transpacific routes and serves customers in the engineering, technology, fashion and aerospace industries. Synergie Canada also offers truck transport within Canada and across the border to the US. The company has been named one of Canada’s “Best Managed Companies” on multiple occasions.

“Canada is a highly attractive market for a global logistics provider like Dachser. As one of the seven leading industrialized nations, the Canadian economy is closely linked to the economies of the Americas, as well as our target markets in Europe,” explains Dr. Tobias Burger, COO Air & Sea Logistics at Dachser. “Expanding our presence in the Canadian market by acquiring a minority share of Synergie is essential for the continued growth of our business outside Europe. We’re delighted to have found the ideal partner for this expansion in Synergie Canada.”

“Synergie Canada has grown rapidly in the 15 years since it was founded, evolving from a traditional overland transport forwarder into one of Canada’s leading logistics providers for international air and sea freight,” says Marc-André Guindon, President of Synergie Canada. “Together with Dachser, we can now take the next step in our development and offer our customers even better access to international markets, particularly in Europe.”

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network — both in Europe and overseas — and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 37,500 employees at 427 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.3 billion in 2025. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 86.2 million shipments with a tonnage of 46.7 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries. In North America, Dachser operates 13 transportation and warehouse facilities in the US and Mexico and employs approximately 400 people.

Further press releases from Dachser can be found here: https://www.dachser.com/en/mediaroom/index

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Original-Content von: Dachser SE, übermittelt durch news aktuell