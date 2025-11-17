Bertelsmann Stiftung

European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS) to strengthen Europe's Digital Future

On the eve of the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty in Berlin, leading European think tanks and experts announce the creation of the European Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty (ETRS). This new initiative unites research, policy, and industry to boost Europe's capacity for innovation and independence in key technologies like AI, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors. ETRS aims to build the evidence base, foster collaboration, and shape policy for a resilient and values-driven digital future.

Marking a decisive step toward European digital sovereignty, the initiative is led by founding members the Bertelsmann Stiftung (Germany), the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) (Belgium), the AI & Society Institute (France), and the Polish Economic Institute (PEI). Together with over a dozen inaugural institutional members from across Europe they aim to strengthen Europe's technological resilience and sovereignty in an era of rapid digital transformation and growing global dependencies. Europe currently relies on the United States and China for more than 80 percent of its critical digital technologies, which jeopardize not only the continent's economic competitiveness, but also its strategic agency and democratic values.

"Europe has heard the wake-up call, but greater coordination and evidence-based policymaking are needed. This is about more than technology or economics. We want support fresh ideas that strengthen Europe's capacity to act with confidence in the digital age," says Martin Hullin, Director Network for Technological Resilience and Sovereignty at Europe's Future Program, Bertelsmann Stiftung, and one of the network's initiators.

"ETRS will serve as the knowledge pool and connective tissue linking Europe's research, policy, and industry communities turning fragmented efforts into a shared vision for technological resilience and social and responsible progress," adds Constance de Leusse, Executive Director of the AI and Society Institute. ETRS brings together leading research institutions and experts to facilitate knowledge exchange, conduct strategic analyses of technology dependencies, and identify practical, evidence-based solutions. By promoting policy advocacy for a European values-driven, open, and resilient digital infrastructure, the network seeks to turn growing political momentum around technological sovereignty into coordinated, actionable strategies that help Europe remain innovative, secure, and globally competitive. The network's mission is anchored in fostering stakeholder coordination and knowledge sharing through regular dialogues and joint initiatives; conducting strategic mapping of technology dependencies and developing metrics for tracking progress on the way to tech sovereignty and resilience; and advancing policy frameworks that support a sovereign and competitive European tech landscape. Interested experts and institutions can express their interest to join here: www.etrs.network

