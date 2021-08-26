PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo
StorysBlaulichtRegionalMeine Abos

Recherche

Info

Themen

    mehr Themen

    Land/Sprache

    Die Presseportal-App

    Google PlayApp Store
    Alle Storys
    Folgen
    Keine Story von ZDF mehr verpassen.
    Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?

    26.08.2021 – 15:56

    ZDF

    ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 37/21

    Mainz (ots)

    Woche 37/21

So., 12.9.

Bitte Beginnzeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung ab 20.15 Uhr beachten:

20.15     Wahl 2021 im ZDF
          Das Triell – Dreikampf ums Kanzleramt

21.50     heute journal   (VPS 21.45)

22.35     Neue Folgen   (VPS 22.30)
          Auckland Detectives - Tödliche Bucht

 0.05     ZDF-History   (VPS 0.00)

 0.50     heute Xpress   (VPS 0.45)

 0.55     Luther   (VPS 0.50)
          Folge 4

 2.35     Luther   (VPS 2.30)
          Folge 5

 4.20     Starsky & Hutch   (VPS 4.15)

 5.10-    Berlin direkt
 5.30

("Deutschland von oben" entfällt.)


Fr., 17.9.

Bitte Programmänderung ab 2.00 Uhr beachten:

 2.00     Terra X
          Galileo Galilei

 2.45     Terra Xplore   (HD)
          Wie manipuliert Werbung unser Gehirn?
          Deutschland 2021

 3.00     Terra Xplore   (HD)
          Was macht Einsamkeit so gefährlich?
          Deutschland 2021

 3.15     Terra Xplore   (HD)
          Nehmen wir durch Sport wirklich ab?
          Deutschland 2021

 3.25     Terra Xplore    (HD)
          Kann uns Impfen wirklich retten?
          Deutschland 2021
 

zu Fr., 17.9.


 3.40     Bares für Rares   (VPS 3.30)

 4.30     Deutschland von oben   (HD)
          Deutschland 2021

 4.40     Leute heute   (VPS 5.15)

 4.55-    hallo deutschland   (HD/UT)
 5.30     (von 17.10 Uhr)
          Deutschland 2021

("Bares für Rares" um 4.25 Uhr entfällt.)



Woche 39/21

So., 26.9.

Bitte Beginnzeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung ab 23.30 Uhr beachten:

23.30     heute

23.40     Auckland Detectives - Tödliche Bucht   (VPS 23.35)

 1.10     Kommissar Beck   (VPS 1.05)

 2.40     Starsky & Hutch   (VPS 2.35)

 3.30     Stralsund – Blutlinien   (VPS 3.25)

 5.00-    ZDF.reportage
 5.30     Schrott und Schätze

("Deutschland von oben" entfällt.)

    Pressekontakt:

    ZDF-Planung
    Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246

    Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

    Alle Storys
    Folgen
    Keine Story von ZDF mehr verpassen.
    Warum muss ich meine Email-Adresse eingeben?
    • Druckversion
    • PDF-Version
    Orte in dieser Story
    Themen in dieser Story
    Weitere Storys: ZDF
    Weitere Storys: ZDF
    Alle Storys Alle
    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
    Das könnte Sie auch interessieren