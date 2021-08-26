ZDF

ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 37/21

Mainz (ots)

Woche 37/21 So., 12.9. Bitte Beginnzeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung ab 20.15 Uhr beachten: 20.15 Wahl 2021 im ZDF Das Triell – Dreikampf ums Kanzleramt 21.50 heute journal (VPS 21.45) 22.35 Neue Folgen (VPS 22.30) Auckland Detectives - Tödliche Bucht 0.05 ZDF-History (VPS 0.00) 0.50 heute Xpress (VPS 0.45) 0.55 Luther (VPS 0.50) Folge 4 2.35 Luther (VPS 2.30) Folge 5 4.20 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 4.15) 5.10- Berlin direkt 5.30 ("Deutschland von oben" entfällt.) Fr., 17.9. Bitte Programmänderung ab 2.00 Uhr beachten: 2.00 Terra X Galileo Galilei 2.45 Terra Xplore (HD) Wie manipuliert Werbung unser Gehirn? Deutschland 2021 3.00 Terra Xplore (HD) Was macht Einsamkeit so gefährlich? Deutschland 2021 3.15 Terra Xplore (HD) Nehmen wir durch Sport wirklich ab? Deutschland 2021 3.25 Terra Xplore (HD) Kann uns Impfen wirklich retten? Deutschland 2021 zu Fr., 17.9. 3.40 Bares für Rares (VPS 3.30) 4.30 Deutschland von oben (HD) Deutschland 2021 4.40 Leute heute (VPS 5.15) 4.55- hallo deutschland (HD/UT) 5.30 (von 17.10 Uhr) Deutschland 2021 ("Bares für Rares" um 4.25 Uhr entfällt.) Woche 39/21 So., 26.9. Bitte Beginnzeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung ab 23.30 Uhr beachten: 23.30 heute 23.40 Auckland Detectives - Tödliche Bucht (VPS 23.35) 1.10 Kommissar Beck (VPS 1.05) 2.40 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 2.35) 3.30 Stralsund – Blutlinien (VPS 3.25) 5.00- ZDF.reportage 5.30 Schrott und Schätze ("Deutschland von oben" entfällt.)

