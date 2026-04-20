DEKRA SE

DEKRA Continues its Growth Trajectory Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Results in anniversary year 2025

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Stuttgart (ots)

Revenue increases by 3.4% to 4.4 billion euros

Continued strong demand for testing and certification services

Independent expertise builds trust in a period of transformation

Despite a volatile market environment, DEKRA continued to grow in 2025. In a year marked by challenging geoeconomic conditions and some negative trends - especially within the European automotive industry - the global testing, inspection, and certification organization increased revenue by 3.4% to 4.4 billion euros.

"This development demonstrates the stability of DEKRA's business model and the continued strong demand for our independent inspection, testing, and certification services," says DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. "With increasing digitalization across all sectors, the need for independent verification and certification is growing - and our expertise is a key success factor."

This stability is also reflected in earnings performance: Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to around 275 million euros (+3.3%). This provides DEKRA with the financial basis for targeted investments in innovation, infrastructure, and new business areas; in 2025, the company invested a total of 127 million euros, of which close to 40 million euros were invested in its home market of Germany.

"2025 was a year in which we laid the foundation for the next phase of growth," adds Stan Zurkiewicz. "We invested specifically in our future fields of Mobility, Digital Trust, and Sustainability - areas where trust is a prerequisite for scaling innovation."

Read the full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/media-relations/

Original-Content von: DEKRA SE, übermittelt durch news aktuell