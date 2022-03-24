PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo
    Medienfachverlag Oberauer GmbH

    European Publishing Awards 2022: "Beobachter" honored as Magazine of the Year

    Salzburg (ots)

    This season's winners of the European Publishing Awards have been announced. "Beobachter", a magazine published by Ringier Axel Springer Switzerland, will be awarded as European Magazine of the Year. This year's competition saw some 300 entries from 16 markets all across Europe. The trophies will be consigned during the European Publishing Congress 2022 on June 19th/20th in Vienna

    "Beobachter" owns some 200,000 subscribers. Long before the rise of the internet, the Swiss magazine understood itself as a community model. Founded 57 years ago, Beobachter offers journalism as well as practical guidance, also on the phone and on-line. Books are published under the brand umbrella, and the aid organization SOS Beobachter supports people in misery. The magazine connects these activities and formats and publishes both consumer information and investigative editorial.

    Newcomer of the Year in the magazine sector is "Kissed" from UNA GlitzaStein (Berlin). The award for the Digital Publishing Platform of the Year goes to the OECD COVID Digital Hub published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

    The European Publishing Awards, anually conducted by Salzburg-based Medienfachverlag Oberauer, honor the best digital media, magazines and newspapers of Europe's various media industries. The international jury consists of publishing experts from markets across Europe. More details, all winners and the program of the European Publishing Congress on June 19/20th in Viennna can be found at https://www.publishing-congress.com/awards/?lang=en

    Pressekontakt:

    Medienfachverlag Oberauer
    events@oberauer.com

    Original-Content von: Medienfachverlag Oberauer GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell

