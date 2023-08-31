ProSieben

Scarlett Johansson wird am Superhero Sunday auf ProSieben zur "Black Widow"

Bild-Infos

Download

Unterföhring (ots)

Helden, Heldinnen, Superheroes. ProSieben macht den Sonntag, 17. September 2023, zum Superhero Sunday: Einen ganzen Tag gibt es preisgekrönte Action mit "Ant-Man and the Wasp" über "Black Panther" bis hin zu "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Das große Highlight des Superhero Sunday: Die Free-TV-Premiere von Marvel Studios "Black Widow" um 20:15 Uhr. Darin stellt sich Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) den düsteren Seiten ihres bisherigen Lebens. Sie muss sich mit ihrer Vorgeschichte als Spionin auseinandersetzen ...

Der Superhero Sunday auf ProSieben und Joyn am 17. September 2023 im Überblick:

08:10 Uhr: "Ant-Man & the Wasp"

10:20 Uhr: "Black Panther"

12:50 Uhr: "Thor: The Dark Kingdom"

15:00 Uhr: "Guardians of the Galaxy"

17:05 Uhr: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

20:15 Uhr: "Black Widow"

23:00 Uhr: "The Return of the First Avenger"

Original-Content von: ProSieben, übermittelt durch news aktuell