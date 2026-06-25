INMerge Berlin

INMerge Berlin 2026: The Final Stop Before Baku

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What is INMerge?

INMerge Innovation Summit is an innovation platform that brings together public and private sector leaders, investors, startups, and other key stakeholders from across the region and beyond. It aims to shape the innovation agenda, attract new opportunities and capabilities to the existing ecosystem, and position Azerbaijan as a regional innovation hub.

Since its launch in 2021, INMerge has hosted founders, co-founders, and senior executives from globally renowned companies such as Apple, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Pixar, and Shazam, establishing itself as a leading platform for innovation dialogue, collaboration, and cross-border connections.

As INMerge continues its international Regional events series ahead of the flagship INMerge Innovation Summit 2026 in Baku, Berlin will host the third and final international gathering on June 29th before the main event in Baku, following successful editions in Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

INMerge Berlin will convene founders, investors, corporate leaders, and innovation ecosystem stakeholders from across Europe and the wider region to explore emerging trends, foster strategic partnerships, and strengthen connections between Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Hosted in partnership with Plug and Play and proudly recognized as an official side event of GITEX Europe, the event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside conversations, and networking opportunities with leading innovators and decision-makers.

The Berlin gathering serves as a key milestone on the road to the flagship INMerge Innovation Summit in Baku and offers speakers the opportunity to engage with a highly curated international audience of business and innovation leaders.

Original-Content von: INMerge Berlin, übermittelt durch news aktuell