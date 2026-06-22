ILVIEF SA

ILVIEF presents advanced substation solutions and integrated energy systems at The smarter E Europe 2026

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Munich (ots)

ILVIEF S.A. will participate at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, presenting its expertise in MV/LV substations, prefabricated and modular power solutions, skid-type substations and grid connection infrastructure, while strengthening its focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

With established engineering expertise and a strong commitment to quality and reliability, ILVIEF develops and delivers customized electrical infrastructure solutions supporting the evolving needs of energy developers, EPC contractors, utilities and industrial customers.

Building on its experience in power infrastructure, ILVIEF is expanding its activities in BESS projects by offering integrated energy storage solutions, combining advanced storage technologies with reliable electrical integration and grid connection capabilities.

At The smarter E Europe 2026, ILVIEF will showcase:

MV/LV Substations

Prefabricated & Modular Power Solutions

Skid-Type Substations

Grid Connection Infrastructure

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Visitors are invited to meet the ILVIEF team and discuss solutions for more flexible, resilient and future-ready energy systems.

Meet ILVIEF at EM POWER Europe 2026

Messe München, Germany

June 23-25, 2026

Booth B5.140

For more information: www.ilvief.gr

Original-Content von: ILVIEF SA, übermittelt durch news aktuell