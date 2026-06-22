ILVIEF presents advanced substation solutions and integrated energy systems at The smarter E Europe 2026
Munich (ots)
ILVIEF S.A. will participate at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, presenting its expertise in MV/LV substations, prefabricated and modular power solutions, skid-type substations and grid connection infrastructure, while strengthening its focus on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
With established engineering expertise and a strong commitment to quality and reliability, ILVIEF develops and delivers customized electrical infrastructure solutions supporting the evolving needs of energy developers, EPC contractors, utilities and industrial customers.
Building on its experience in power infrastructure, ILVIEF is expanding its activities in BESS projects by offering integrated energy storage solutions, combining advanced storage technologies with reliable electrical integration and grid connection capabilities.
At The smarter E Europe 2026, ILVIEF will showcase:
- MV/LV Substations
- Prefabricated & Modular Power Solutions
- Skid-Type Substations
- Grid Connection Infrastructure
- Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
Visitors are invited to meet the ILVIEF team and discuss solutions for more flexible, resilient and future-ready energy systems.
Meet ILVIEF at EM POWER Europe 2026
Messe München, Germany
June 23-25, 2026
Booth B5.140
For more information: www.ilvief.gr
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Original-Content von: ILVIEF SA, übermittelt durch news aktuell