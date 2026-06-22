AMFISOL BV

AMFISOL is a Belgian innovator offering a new, modular, non-anchored mounting structure for ground-based solar installations on virtually any terrain, without drilling or extensive groundwork on site

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Key Facts

Company: AMFISOL BV

AMFISOL BV Location: Lille, Belgium

Lille, Belgium Sector: Solar mounting systems / Renewable energy

Solar mounting systems / Renewable energy Website: www.amfisol.eu

www.amfisol.eu Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@AmfisolBV

https://www.youtube.com/@AmfisolBV LinkedIn : https://be.linkedin.com/company/amfisol

: https://be.linkedin.com/company/amfisol Founded: 2025

2025 Patents: Patents pending

Patents pending Support: Backed by the Vlaio Innovation Fund

2. Product Overview - AMFISOL Mounting Structure

What AMFISOL Enables

AMFISOL is a plug-and-play mounting structure for solar panels that requires no tools, no anchoring and no terrain modification. Its modular design and flexible joints allow it to adapt to uneven ground while maintaining structural stability and optimal panel alignment.

3. Unique Features & Advantages

Tool-free assembly - Quick and easy installation and removal without tools. This reduces labour time and cost, and makes reuse and relocation both practical and financially viable.

- Quick and easy installation and removal without tools. This reduces labour time and cost, and makes reuse and relocation both practical and financially viable. Terrain adaptability - The structure absorbs unevenness in the terrain; in most cases, no levelling, groundwork, or soil modification is required.

- The structure absorbs unevenness in the terrain; in most cases, no levelling, groundwork, or soil modification is required. No drilling or ground penetration - Stabilized with limited, simple ballast. Ideal for old landfills, sites with underground utilities, and sensitive ground.

- Stabilized with limited, simple ballast. Ideal for old landfills, sites with underground utilities, and sensitive ground. Modular & flexible design - Enables maximum energy density and efficient use of available land.

- Enables maximum energy density and efficient use of available land. Integrated Cable Management - safely storage of cables

- safely storage of cables Made in Belgium - Developed, engineered, and produced locally.

- Developed, engineered, and produced locally. Internationally tested - Designed and validated according to international standards, including wind tunnel testing.

- Designed and validated according to international standards, including wind tunnel testing. 100% recyclable - Built with fully recyclable materials to minimize environmental impact.

- Built with fully recyclable materials to minimize environmental impact. Innovation-driven - Supported by the Vlaio innovation program; patents pending.

4. Ideal Applications

Temporary or semi-permanent solar parks

Industrial future land

Brownfields & Blackfields

Sites with underground utilities

Construction sites

Event locations

Remote or uneven terrain

5. Sustainability & Engineering

AMFISOL is designed with a circular mindset:

Minimal ground impact

No soil disturbance

Reusable components

Fully recyclable materials

Low CO2 footprint due to efficient logistics and fast installation

The system has undergone:

Wind tunnel testing

Structural load testing

Safety and compliance verification

6. Awards & Recognition

Innovation Award - Sustainable Solutions Fair Belgium (2025)

Recognized for installation speed, terrain flexibility and suitability for sensitive sites

7. Quotes for Press

Sonny Van Dessel/Business Development Manager:

"AMFISOL makes solar power possible everywhere - even on sites where traditional systems simply cannot be used."

Kris Eyskens/Co-founder

"Our plug-and-play design eliminates tools, groundwork and anchoring. It's the fastest way to deploy solar energy on any terrain."

Original-Content von: AMFISOL BV, übermittelt durch news aktuell