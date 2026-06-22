AMFISOL is a Belgian innovator offering a new, modular, non-anchored mounting structure for ground-based solar installations on virtually any terrain, without drilling or extensive groundwork on site
Lille/Belgium (ots)
Key Facts
- Company: AMFISOL BV
- Location: Lille, Belgium
- Sector: Solar mounting systems / Renewable energy
- Website: www.amfisol.eu
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@AmfisolBV
- LinkedIn: https://be.linkedin.com/company/amfisol
- Founded: 2025
- Patents: Patents pending
- Support: Backed by the Vlaio Innovation Fund
2. Product Overview - AMFISOL Mounting Structure
What AMFISOL Enables
AMFISOL is a plug-and-play mounting structure for solar panels that requires no tools, no anchoring and no terrain modification. Its modular design and flexible joints allow it to adapt to uneven ground while maintaining structural stability and optimal panel alignment.
3. Unique Features & Advantages
- Tool-free assembly - Quick and easy installation and removal without tools. This reduces labour time and cost, and makes reuse and relocation both practical and financially viable.
- Terrain adaptability - The structure absorbs unevenness in the terrain; in most cases, no levelling, groundwork, or soil modification is required.
- No drilling or ground penetration - Stabilized with limited, simple ballast. Ideal for old landfills, sites with underground utilities, and sensitive ground.
- Modular & flexible design - Enables maximum energy density and efficient use of available land.
- Integrated Cable Management - safely storage of cables
- Made in Belgium - Developed, engineered, and produced locally.
- Internationally tested - Designed and validated according to international standards, including wind tunnel testing.
- 100% recyclable - Built with fully recyclable materials to minimize environmental impact.
- Innovation-driven - Supported by the Vlaio innovation program; patents pending.
4. Ideal Applications
- Temporary or semi-permanent solar parks
- Industrial future land
- Brownfields & Blackfields
- Sites with underground utilities
- Construction sites
- Event locations
- Remote or uneven terrain
5. Sustainability & Engineering
AMFISOL is designed with a circular mindset:
- Minimal ground impact
- No soil disturbance
- Reusable components
- Fully recyclable materials
- Low CO2 footprint due to efficient logistics and fast installation
The system has undergone:
- Wind tunnel testing
- Structural load testing
- Safety and compliance verification
6. Awards & Recognition
- Innovation Award - Sustainable Solutions Fair Belgium (2025)
- Recognized for installation speed, terrain flexibility and suitability for sensitive sites
7. Quotes for Press
Sonny Van Dessel/Business Development Manager:
"AMFISOL makes solar power possible everywhere - even on sites where traditional systems simply cannot be used."
Kris Eyskens/Co-founder
"Our plug-and-play design eliminates tools, groundwork and anchoring. It's the fastest way to deploy solar energy on any terrain."
Contact:
AMFISOL BV - Achterstenhoek 5 - 2275 Lille, Belgium
E-Mail: sonny.vandessel@amfisol.eu
E-mail: info@amfisol.eu - Website: www.amfisol.eu
Original-Content von: AMFISOL BV, übermittelt durch news aktuell