Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association

Romanian Solar and Storage Market Outlook at Intersolar Europe

Munich, Germany / Bucharest, Romania (ots)

The Romanian Photovoltaic and Storage Association (RPIA) will participate in Intersolar Europe 2026, taking place from June 23-25 in Munich, Germany, representing Romania's rapidly growing solar and energy storage sectors at one of Europe's most important renewable energy events.

As part of its presence at The smarter E Europe, RPIA will host a dedicated event focused on the opportunities, challenges and future development of Romania's renewable energy market.

Romania's Solar Market: Opportunities and the Next Growth Phase

June 23, 2026 | 12:00-13:30

Hall B1, Room B13

The event will bring together representatives from across Romania's renewable energy value chain, including Prime Batteries, RenewAcad, Parapet, WALDEVAR Energy, ENEVO Group, Elektra Renewable Support and the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania).

The discussion will be co-hosted by Irene Mihai, Policy Director at RPIA, and Mihaela Nyerges, Managing Partner at Nyerges & Partners | NRG Partners, and will explore key market developments, investment opportunities, workforce needs, energy storage deployment, project development challenges and policy priorities shaping Romania's solar and energy storage sectors.

The event will provide a platform to discuss recent developments in Romania's renewable energy sector and facilitate dialogue between Romanian and international stakeholders active across the solar and energy storage value chain.

Ahead of the exhibition, Irene Mihai will also represent RPIA at the Intersolar Europe Conference on June 22, ensuring Romania's perspective is part of the discussions shaping the future of solar energy in Europe.

Throughout the exhibition, the RPIA team will be available at Booth A4.133 to meet industry stakeholders, partners and visitors interested in Romania's renewable energy sector. Alongside its industry activities, RPIA's presence at Intersolar Europe will feature a booth design inspired by traditional Romanian motifs, reinterpreted in a contemporary setting.

Registration for the June 23 event is available at: https://mailchi.mp/15511ecc9aaa/rpia_romania_solar_momentum

About RPIA

The Romanian Photovoltaic and Storage Association (RPIA) is a non-profit organization representing companies active across the photovoltaic and energy storage value chain in Romania. RPIA works to support the sustainable development of the renewable energy sector through advocacy, market development, stakeholder engagement and the promotion of best practices.

Original-Content von: Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association, übermittelt durch news aktuell