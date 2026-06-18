Watt&Well

The Smarter E Europe 2026: Watt & Well unveils new power conversion solutions for fast charging and stationary energy storage

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Pertuis, Vaucluse, France (ots)

Watt & Well, a French specialist in power electronics, will be exhibiting at The Smarter E Europe from June 23 to 25 within the Power2Drive Europe exhibition area in Munich, Germany. Recognized as the leading event for charging infrastructure and energy systems, the exhibition will provide an opportunity for the company to showcase, for the first time, prototypes of its new DCDC and PCS solutions. These innovations reinforce Watt & Well's ambitions in the strategic electrification and energy markets through its newly established Green Technology Business Unit. Visitors can meet Watt & Well at Hall B6, Booth 536.

Two major innovations supporting the energy transition

Watt & Well's new DCDC solution (DC-to-DC converter) has been specifically designed for DC fast-charging infrastructures powered by DC grids or stationary energy storage systems. It addresses the growing demand for flexibility, seamless integration, and energy optimization in next-generation charging infrastructures.

Featuring a high-performance modular architecture designed and developed in France, the solution provides operators and system integrators with a future-proof response to the evolving electric mobility market. A prototype will be unveiled at the exhibition. The first CE-certified units will be delivered from September 2026, with production scheduled to begin in December 2026.

Watt & Well will also present the prototype of its new PCS (Power Conversion System), a modular power converter (string inverter) designed for stationary energy storage plants. Already adopted by several market players, the system currently represents 1.5 GW of secured orders, equivalent to the output of a state-of-the-art nuclear reactor and sufficient to supply approximately 1.5 million European households.

Designed and developed in France, Watt & Well's PCS fully aligns with Europe's industrial sovereignty objectives. It integrates technologies meeting the highest cybersecurity standards and qualifies for European funding programs dedicated to the development of strategic energy infrastructure. The prototype will be displayed at the exhibition, with the first CE-certified units available from October 2026. Production is scheduled to start in March 2027.

A new Green Technology Business Unit dedicated to energy and electric mobility markets

Watt & Well's participation in The Smarter E Europe 2026 reflects a new phase in the company's growth strategy, marked by the creation of its Green Technology Business Unit.

This new organization is designed to strengthen the company's position in rapidly evolving markets such as electrification, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, while leveraging its recognized expertise in power electronics. Through this dedicated business unit, Watt & Well aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that contribute to decarbonization and the transformation of energy systems.

For more than 18 years, Watt & Well has supported customers in the design and industrialization of high-value-added power conversion systems. Leveraging its expertise in power electronics, the company serves demanding sectors including electric mobility, renewable energy, and energy storage.

Its presence at The Smarter E Europe 2026 highlights its commitment to playing a leading role in the technological transformations shaping the future of energy and electrification.

About Watt & Well

Founded in 2008, Watt & Well is a French company specializing in power electronics. With facilities in Pertuis, Massy, and Saint-Estève-Janson, France, the company designs and industrializes high-performance electronic equipment for strategic sectors including electric mobility, energy, space, and defense.

Recognized for its technological excellence and innovation capabilities, Watt & Well supports both major industrial groups and start-ups in their most complex projects, from R&D through to mass production. Its engineering teams, experts in power conversion and embedded control systems, develop products that combine performance, reliability, and energy efficiency.

Proudly manufacturing its products in France, Watt & Well embodies a modern vision of industry-sovereign, sustainable, and people-centered. By placing technological expertise and local production at the heart of its strategy, the company actively contributes to strengthening French industrial competitiveness and accelerating the global energy transition. https://wattandwell.com/

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