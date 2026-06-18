Heyco Products Inc.

Heyco® Showcases Innovative Solar Cable Management Solutions for Reliable and Cost-Effective Solar Cable Installations

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Toms River, USA (ots)

Heyco® continues to strengthen its commitment to the solar industry with a comprehensive portfolio of professional solar cable management solutions that support reliable, efficient, and secure photovoltaic installations.

As the company celebrates 100 years of manufacturing excellence, Heyco® remains focused on developing practical solutions that address the evolving needs of the global renewable energy market.

Among the featured products is the Heyco® Liquid Tight PV Connector Cap for MC4 Connectors, an innovative solution that enhances connector protection while helping installers improve installation quality and long-term system reliability.

Heyco® Liquid Tight PV Connector Cap for MC4 Connectors

One Part - Two Applications - One All-in-One Solution

The Heyco® Liquid Tight PV Connector Cap combines versatility and protection in a single product, helping safeguard critical connector interfaces throughout installation, transport, commissioning, and maintenance.

Key features include:

Reliable environmental sealing and connector protection

IP-rated protection for demanding outdoor environments

Protection of unused and exposed MC4 connectors from liquids, insects, and dust particulate until final installation

Simplified installation and maintenance

Multi-purpose design supporting multiple applications

Enhanced protection during installation, commissioning, transport, and maintenance

Complete Solar Cable Management Portfolio

In addition to the Liquid Tight PV Connector Cap, Heyco® offers a full range of solar cable management solutions for cable routing, retention, wire protection, strain relief, and cable organization across residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects.

Engineered for durability and ease of installation, Heyco® products help improve installation efficiency while supporting safe, organized, and reliable PV systems.

Professional Alternatives for Long-Term Performance

Professional cable management solutions such as Heyco® SunRunner® stainless-steel clips provide significant advantages over conventional cable ties. Durable, reusable, and UV- and heat-resistant, they are designed to withstand the demanding conditions of solar installations throughout the lifetime of the system.

Benefits include:

Faster installation compared with conventional cable ties, helping reduce construction time and labor costs

Lower repair and maintenance costs through better cable support and fewer damaged cables

Improved long-term reliability in harsh outdoor environments

Reduced plastic waste, supporting sustainability and green energy goals

A 20-Year Warranty on Heyco® SunRunner®, providing additional confidence in long-term system performance

Backed by Long-Term Performance

To ensure long-term confidence, selected Heyco® Solar Cable Management products are backed by a 20-Year Warranty-a commitment to quality, reliability, and durability that solar professionals can depend on for decades of service.

Intersolar Europe attendees are invited to visit the Heyco® team in Hall A6, Booth 618 to learn more about the company's solar cable management innovations and complete product portfolio.

About Heyco®

For 100 years, Heyco® has been a trusted manufacturer of high-quality wire protection, cable management, strain relief, and solar installation solutions. Through continuous product development and a commitment to quality, Heyco® helps customers achieve safer, more efficient, and more reliable installations across a wide range of industries.

Original-Content von: Heyco Products Inc., übermittelt durch news aktuell