Landatu Solar

Landatu Solar brings its three solutions to Intersolar Europe 2026 to boost floating photovoltaics

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Bilbao, España (ots)

The Spanish company Landatu Solar will showcase its solar solutions at stand A3.730, designed to simplify photovoltaic installation, reduce environmental impact and improve efficiency, both in floating environments and on flat roofs.

Visitors will be able to discover the modular solar mounting systems developed to make installations simpler, safer and more sustainable.

Lamaru®, the company's floating solar system, incorporates its own anchoring system, ensuring greater reliability and safety while offering an efficient solution for solar power generation on reservoirs and agricultural ponds.

Landblock®, its modular system for flat roofs, replaces concrete with water as ballast. Its reinforced cover provides greater strength and durability, increasing the safety and stability of the installation, maximizing performance and reducing environmental impact. In addition, its stackable and lightweight design simplifies logistics.

Finally, Aquarack®, the latest addition to the Landblock family, combines a wind deflector and a self-ballasted system that optimizes panel orientation and improves energy performance.

Original-Content von: Landatu Solar, übermittelt durch news aktuell