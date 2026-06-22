Zympler

50five and Zympler enter into a partnership to tackle grid congestion and drive down EV charging costs

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AMSTERDAM / UTRECHT (ots)

With an overloaded power grid and unpredictable energy prices complicating commercial EV charging, 50five and Zympler have launched a strategic partnership to deliver immediate operational relief. Already active across more than 100 Western European sites, Zympler's grid-aware, predictive Energy Management System (EMS) links solar panels, battery storage, and EV chargers in real time. This integration allows 50five customers to completely bypass local grid traffic jams and automatically charge their fleets when electricity is at its cheapest.

Optimizing 50 ALLSAFE locations across the Netherlands

Instead of just talking about a solution, the partnership is already making a real difference. A perfect example is ALLSAFE, a Netherlands-based self-storage provider with a nationwide network of locations. Zympler's predictive software has already been rolled out across more than 50 locations of the joint venture between ALLSAFE and 50five. By connecting rooftop solar panels and on-site batteries directly to 50five's EV chargers, the platform acts as a centralized energy manager. When the local grid is overloaded, or market prices skyrocket, the system dynamically pulls power from the stored solar energy; when prices drop, it automatically refills the batteries and charges vehicles.

Data from the first active sites shows this intelligent setup already delivers up to 25% savings on energy bills, increases solar self-consumption by 50%, and doubles EV charging capacity on the same grid connection. The result? ALLSAFE bypasses grid constraints, keeps vehicle charging fast at optimal speeds, and drastically slashes its operational costs.

Evolving from a Charge Point Operator to an Energy System Operator

For 50five, which already serves over 200,000 customers and manages 160,000 charge points, this partnership marks a major shift from simply supplying EV chargers to managing a business's entire energy setup. By building Zympler's predictive software into their service, 50five gives companies full control over their multi-asset energy profile. The system automatically schedules heavy vehicle charging for times when solar power is peaking or energy prices are at their lowest. This drastically lowers electricity bills without ever disrupting daily fleet operations or business schedules.

Maximizing synergy between solar, batteries, and EV Charging

By joining forces with the European market leader, Zympler is deploying its software at a truly industrial scale, bringing immediate relief to overloaded power grids. Operating as a centralized energy manager, the platform continuously analyzes local grid capacities, weather forecasts, and fluctuating energy prices in real time. The software instantly dictates whether to store rooftop solar energy in local batteries, direct it into waiting electric vehicles, or feed flexibility back to stabilize the wider grid. These split-second, automated adjustments successfully offset the operational threats of grid congestion, ensuring businesses remain fully powered up while maximizing their energy savings.

"In today's market, electricity prices can swing drastically within a single afternoon, and grid connections are becoming major bottlenecks. To protect our customers' bottom line and accelerate the energy transition, we must look beyond just the EV-charger," said Manfred Klumpenaar, Founder & CEO of 50five. "Zympler's high-quality, flexible software allows us to integrate batteries and solar into our EV network effortlessly, turning price volatility from a business risk into a cost-saving opportunity."

Tom Selten, Co-Founder of Zympler, added: "Energy management nowadays requires looking at the entire multi-asset stack: PV, batteries, and EV chargers working in perfect harmony. Having already deployed our software at 100+ of 50five's customer locations across Europe, including 50 highly optimized ALLSAFE sites, we are proving that smart, automated asset control is the fastest way to slash commercial energy bills while relieving pressure on the wider electricity grid."

About Zympler

Zympler is a grid-aware, predictive Energy Management System (EMS) and a certified Congestion Service Provider (CSP) in the Netherlands. The platform seamlessly aggregates PV installations, energy storage (BESS), EV chargers, and industrial loads into a single intelligent control ecosystem. By coupling with Balance Responsible Parties (BRP) and Balancing Service Providers (BSP), Zympler enables automated electricity procurement directly on the day-ahead and intraday markets. Engineered for highly volatile energy markets and grid-constrained environments, Zympler continuously optimizes multi-asset energy flows in real time, unlocking new revenue streams and maximizing grid capacity for industrial facilities, logistics hubs, and large-scale operators. For more information, visit: www.zympler.com

About 50five

50five is a leading European e-mobility pioneer specializing in turnkey charging infrastructure and integrated energy ecosystems. With a robust footprint spanning major European markets and a user base exceeding 200,000 customers, the company operates a high-density network of over 160,000 charge points. Through its expansive roaming network, 50five provides businesses and drivers with frictionless access to more than one million charging stations continent-wide. Driven by its evolution from a traditional Charge Point Operator (CPO) into an intelligent energy system operator, 50five seamlessly bridges the gap between hardware, software, and smart grid integration. This comprehensive approach empowers businesses to navigate grid constraints, lower their total cost of ownership, and scale sustainable transport with confidence. For more information, visit: www.50five.com

Original-Content von: Zympler, übermittelt durch news aktuell