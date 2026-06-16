Generation Green

Generation Green: The Dutch EPC Partner for Europe, exhibiting at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Generation Green, the Netherlands' leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contractor for commercial and industrial energy systems, will exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2026, part of The smarter E Europe, from June 23 to 25 at Messe München. Visitors can find Generation Green at booth B0.320.

Founded in the Netherlands, Generation Green has built a strong reputation as a full-service EPC partner for businesses looking to take control of their energy. From rooftop solar and battery storage to EMS and charging infrastructure, the company delivers integrated energy solutions from design and procurement through to installation and commissioning.

With over 1,000 completed projects, more than 700,000 solar panels installed, 350,000 kWp of capacity realised, and over 100 battery systems deployed, Generation Green brings a depth of experience that few EPC contractors in Europe can match.

Intersolar Europe 2026 marks a significant milestone: Generation Green's first year exhibiting at the fair with its own stand. The step reflects the company's growing international footprint, with projects now running in and outside of Europe. Recent work includes large-scale BESS projects for several German Stadtwerke and solar projects across rooftops and fields in the Netherlands, Germany, and the Caribbean.

"Over the past 8 years, we've built an exceptional track record in the Netherlands. Now we're taking that expertise to Europe and beyond." Jan-Kees Schep, director at Generation Green.

At booth B0.320, Generation Green will present its full portfolio: solar panels, battery storage systems, Energy Management Systems (EMS), charging stations, and off-grid solutions. The team will be available throughout the fair to discuss partnerships, projects, and technical questions.

Generation Green is an EPC contractor specialising in integrated sustainable energy systems for commercial and industrial clients. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company offers end-to-end solutions from engineering and procurement to construction and commissioning. Generation Green also operates internationally through Generation Green Global.

Original-Content von: Generation Green, übermittelt durch news aktuell