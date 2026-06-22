HELIUP

Lightweight Innovations Unlock Solar Energy for Commercial & Industrial Flat Roofs

Heliup to showcase reliable, ultra-light STYKON® PV modules at The smarter E Europe

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Munich (ots)

Heliup, a French photovoltaic manufacturer, will showcase its unique STYKON® lightweight solar modules at The smarter E Europe in Munich. Designed specifically for industrial, commercial, and logistics buildings, STYKON® enables the electrification of large flat rooftops that were previously deemed unsuitable for conventional renewable energy systems due to structural load limitations.

Weighing less than 5 kg/m², STYKON® modules are approximately 60% lighter than traditional glass-aluminum panels. They require no heavy mounting structures, no added ballast, and no roof penetrations. Yet offer comparable performance, durability, and a lifespan of over 25 years. This allows building owners to install PV systems on existing rooftops without the need for structural reinforcements, significantly reducing costs, installation time, and environmental impact.

Unlike other lightweight solutions that rely on polymer materials prone to aging and degradation, Heliup has developed a patented architecture combining extra-fine glass with advanced materials to enhance anti-soiling and self-cleaningproperties. Based on several years of R&D, the STYKON® technology guarantees high resistance to hail, UV radiation, moisture, and thermal cycles. The modules are IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certified, ensuring long-term reliability and bankability.

Additionally, the STYKON® system features a certified rooftop integration solution (ATEx / ETN), providing peace of mind for building owners, insurers, and investors. This certification authorizes installation on existing structures and is compatible with various roof types and adhesive materials, completely eliminating risks to roof integrity and loss of waterproofing.

Beyond its technical performance-and optional factory pre-attached adhesive strips-STYKON® delivers substantial economic and environmental benefits. Installation is significantly faster and more cost-effective than that of conventional PV systems. The lightweight, frameless design also lowers the carbon footprint across the product's lifecycle. This solution is perfectly tailored to unlock Europe's vast brownfield rooftop potential, estimated at over 400 GWp.

At The smarter E Europe, Heliup will actively seek direct key accounts and partners - such as those in battery storage and commercial vehicle electrification-to accelerate its European expansion. Heliup offers building owners, roofers, EPCs, and IPPs a reliable, competitive, and low-carbon photovoltaic solution tailored to the needs of electrifying existing buildings.

Visit Heliup at Hall C4 / Booth C4.550F during The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe at Messe München.

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