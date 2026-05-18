SAMAWATT AG

SAMAWATT Launches Sama-GreenBattTM: A Flexible Revenue Optimization Framework for Renewable + BESS Projects

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München/Eysins, Switzerland (ots)

SAMAWATT AG announces the launch of Sama-GreenBatt(TM), a new revenue optimization framework designed for renewable energy and battery storage projects seeking to combine revenue stability with exposure to short-term power market opportunities.

Built on SAMAWATT's AI-driven trading and optimization technologies, Sama-GreenBatt(TM) combines the capabilities of SAMA-Batt(TM) and SAMA-Asset(TM) to provide flexible proxy-hedging structures for solar, wind, and hybrid BESS assets across European power markets.

As renewable penetration and power market volatility continue to increase across Europe, project owners and investors are facing a growing challenge: how to secure bankable revenues without sacrificing upside from increasingly dynamic short-term power markets.

Sama-GreenBatt(TM) addresses this challenge through three configurable revenue structures:

Conservative - focused on secure, largely fixed revenues with limited merchant exposure

- focused on secure, largely fixed revenues with limited merchant exposure Balanced - combining a bankable revenue floor with flexible upside participation

- combining a bankable revenue floor with flexible upside participation Merchant - maximizing exposure to volatility-driven market opportunities through AI-driven trading optimization

The framework enables renewable asset owners, IPPs, utilities, and battery storage investors to adapt their hedge ratio and market exposure based on financing requirements, investment strategy, and risk appetite.

Sama-GreenBatt(TM) enables renewable and battery projects to secure stable revenue structures while preserving exposure to volatility-driven market opportunities through AI-driven trading and optimization.

"Our objective is to provide renewable and battery projects with bankable structures that combine the flexibility needs of renewable assets with the flexibility provided by BESS, without losing the market upside for the owner," said Dominik McInnis, CCO at SAMAWATT AG.

Sama-GreenBatt(TM) is particularly suited for:

Solar + BESS projects with or without the right to charge from the grid

with or without the right to charge from the grid Wind + BESS projects with or without the right to charge from the grid

with or without the right to charge from the grid Hybrid renewable portfolios

Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Infrastructure and energy transition investors

Utility-scale battery storage operators

The solution is supported by SAMAWATT's fully automated trading infrastructure operating across 12 European power markets.

By combining revenue stabilization mechanisms with AI-based optimization and trading, Sama-GreenBatt(TM) aims to enhance project bankability while improving long-term revenue potential for renewable and storage assets.

About SAMAWATT AG: SAMAWATT AG is a Swiss technology company specialized in AI-driven short-term power trading and optimization for renewable energy and battery storage assets. We deliver fully automated trading and optimization solutions across European electricity markets.

Original-Content von: SAMAWATT AG, übermittelt durch news aktuell