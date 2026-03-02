sixteen tons entertainment GmbH

EMERGENCY Developer Sixteen Tons on Record Growth Trajectory: Studio Appoints Creator of Billion-Dollar Hit June’s Journey as Chief Creative Officer

Sixteen Tons Entertainment, the studio behind the award-winning EMERGENCY series, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Nußbaum as Chief Creative Officer. Nußbaum – a lifelong EMERGENCY fan and one of the most accomplished creative leaders in the European games industry – joins CEO Jan Richter’s leadership team to help drive the next phase of the franchise’s growth.

Over 200% Revenue Growth: EMERGENCY HQ in the Strongest Phase of Its History

Since Jan Richter took over as CEO in mid-2024, Sixteen Tons has been on a remarkable run. Monthly revenue for EMERGENCY HQ has grown by more than 200% in just 18 months. Growth has been almost entirely organic, driven by consistent content updates, compelling live events, and a rapidly expanding international player base, particularly in the United States. The studio has grown to approximately 35 team members.

From Niche to Billion-Dollar Franchise

During his long tenure at Wooga, most recently as Vice President Creative, Sebastian Nußbaum built an internationally successful portfolio. Building on the success of Pearl’s Peril, he personally led the development of June’s Journey by systematically refining and elevating its core gameplay elements. The result was the world’s most successful hidden-object game, generating well over $1 billion in lifetime revenue. In its wake, the entire genre experienced significant growth.

Nußbaum now brings his playbook – how to turn a niche into a billion-dollar market and strategically evolve proven concepts into globally scalable successes – to Sixteen Tons Entertainment.

Jan Richter, CEO of Sixteen Tons, says: “The growth of EMERGENCY HQ over the past 18 months has demonstrated the true potential of this brand – and we are still early. Sebastian loves EMERGENCY, and he brings not only creative vision and passion, but also the operational expertise required to build a hit that redefines the scale of its genre. The fact that someone with his track record has deliberately chosen to join our studio is both a validation and a motivation to raise our ambitions even further. We are at the beginning of an incredibly exciting new chapter.”

Sebastian Nußbaum adds: “What Jan and the team have achieved with EMERGENCY HQ over the past months is truly impressive. The dynamic growth, the clarity of strategic direction, and the strength of the team made it clear to me that something special is happening at Sixteen Tons. EMERGENCY holds enormous potential, and I am convinced that my experience can meaningfully contribute to the continued evolution of this brand. I couldn’t be more motivated to be part of this journey.”

