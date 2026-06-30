International Power Supply AD

IPS Wins The smarter E AWARD 2026 for Energy Storage

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Munich (ots)

International Power Supply (IPS), a European manufacturer of advanced battery energy storage systems, has been named a winner of the prestigious The smarter E AWARD 2026 in the Energy Storage category for its innovative EXERON CheckMate inverter.

The award was presented on the eve of The smarter Europe 2026 at ICM Munich, ahead of Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry.

The smarter E Award recognizes pioneering technologies and solutions that accelerate the transition toward a reliable, renewable, and climate-neutral energy system. This year, winners are selected by an independent jury of 42 international energy experts from among the industry's most innovative products and projects.

EXERON CheckMate was recognized for introducing a new approach to utility-scale and commercial energy storage through:

highly modular architecture , ensuring continuous operation even if one conversion unit fails

, ensuring continuous operation even if one conversion unit fails industry leading power conversion efficiency of 99.5% thanks to its SiC-based power electronics and liquid cooling

thanks to its SiC-based power electronics and liquid cooling Ultra-fast power response in microseconds. Fast enough to provide synthetic inertia and active grid-forming support - capabilities the modern grid increasingly depends on.

Made in EU: At a moment when energy security and supply chain resilience have become policy priorities, EXERON CheckMate is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Europe to ensure technological innovations go hand in hand with true local economic value creation.

Manufacturing and supply chains

IPS develops and manufactures its products at the X1 gigafactory, a strategic manufacturing project under the EU's Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), reinforcing the company's commitment to building a resilient, sovereign European energy storage supply chain. The X-BESS AC block is a fully integrated solution designed to support grid stability, renewable energy integration, microgrids, and mission-critical applications.

"Winning The smarter E AWARD is a tremendous recognition of the innovation, engineering excellence, and dedication of the entire IPS team," said Alexander Rangelov, CEO of IPS. "EXERON CheckMate was designed to address the industry's growing need for resilient, scalable, and grid-supportive energy storage systems. The jury's recognition of its power electronics, lifecycle credentials, and grid-forming architecture reflects precisely the values we believe will define the next generation of energy storage."

Unlike conventional battery storage systems, EXERON Checkmate and the X-BESS AC block BESS it is part of, incorporates a distributed architecture designed around redundancy and fault tolerance, minimizing single points of failure and maximizing operational availability. The platform's modular design enables flexible scaling while supporting advanced grid services, renewable energy integration, and long-term operational reliability.

The recognition further strengthens IPS's position as one of Europe's leading battery energy storage innovators. It follows the company's recent international achievements, including being named Battery OEM of the Year at the Energy Storage Awards, highlighting IPS's growing role in advancing energy storage technology worldwide.

About IPS

International Power Supply (IPS) is a European energy technology company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of advanced power conversion systems and battery energy storage solutions. With four decades of engineering expertise and installations across dozens of countries, IPS delivers innovative energy storage technologies for utilities, renewable energy developers, industrial customers, defense applications, and critical infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://exeron.com and https://ips-group.net

Original-Content von: International Power Supply AD, übermittelt durch news aktuell