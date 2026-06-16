Opoura

Opoura successfully supports Copenhagen Energy's Ringsted project with full-stack BESS delivery

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SILKEBORG, DENMARK (ots)

Opoura took part in the official opening event for the new Ringsted BESS project this Tuesday, following its role as a strategic collaboration partner for Copenhagen Energy. The partnership includes delivering integrated solutions and services across grid integration, controller design, asset management, and energy market participation.

As utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) continue to play a growing role in the energy transition, developers and operators are facing increasing complexity across grid integration, compliance, control, and market participation. At the same time, limited connection capacity is creating new operational challenges that need to be taken into account when building new battery projects.

This growing complexity increases the need for strong technical partnerships. In this context, Opoura is pleased to announce a continued collaboration with Copenhagen Energy, as the Danish energy developer expands its BESS portfolio. The strategic cooperation is built around a fully integrated delivery approach spanning the full lifecycle of the project - from grid compliance and controller design to SCADA, ancillary services, and energy market participation.

Following successful project execution and ancillary services prequalification with the Danish TSO, Energinet, Ringsted BESS was officially commissioned on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, during an on-site event. The project represents an important milestone in the continued collaboration between Opoura and Copenhagen Energy and reflects a broader strategic alignment around large-scale flexibility, ancillary services, and digital infrastructure supporting the energy transition.

In addition to Ringsted BESS, Opoura is delivering similar solutions for the Vemmelev BESS project and is participating in three additional upcoming BESS projects in Denmark from Copenhagen Energy.

Ensuring flexibility in an increasingly constrained grid

Unlike traditional assets, BESS projects operate dynamically and must continuously respond to both grid conditions and market signals. This creates many new market opportunities, but also new requirements for real-time control, integration, compliance, and cybersecurity.

For years, Opoura has supported customers navigating grid access through advanced hybrid control strategies. These same principles are now being applied to BESS projects, enabling higher flexibility and improved utilization of the grid infrastructure.

This experience - combined with Opoura's ability to manage complex, cross-functional deliveries - was an important factor when Copenhagen Energy chose to partner with Opoura. Jens Christian Johannsen, Chief Technology Officer at Copenhagen Energy, states:

"What stands out to us - and what we genuinely appreciate - is Opoura's ability to deliver a coherent, end-to-end solution across the entire stack, from grid compliance studies and power plant controller systems to SCADA systems and energy management software. This integrated capability is a compelling value proposition for us, as it significantly reduces interface risk, streamlines coordination, and supports the development of a long-term partnership."

Supporting the full value chain in BESS projects

At Opoura, Christian Daather, EVP, Software & Chief Sales Officer, is also proud to see the company take on a growing number of BESS projects, recognizing energy storage as an essential part of enabling a more flexible and resilient green energy system.

"BESS is a key enabler in the energy transition. But the increasing complexity of utility-scale BESS projects requires close collaboration between development, operations, and commercialization - and all the things that fall in between," says Christian Daather, and continues:

"What makes this project special to me is how we have combined our deep competencies across Opoura, allowing us to support the full value chain. I am glad to see that Copenhagen Energy sees the potential in the end-to-end expertise we bring into partnerships like these."

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About Opoura

We help energy companies unlock the potential of the energy transition by delivering smart, scalable solutions. With deep roots in Nordic renewable energy and a strong presence across North America and Europe, we offer decades of specialized knowledge within software, hardware, and consulting to support our customers in connecting, controlling, and commercializing their assets throughout their lifecycle.

Our clients - ranging from IPPs and OEMs to traders and TSOs - rely on us for our expertise and industry-leading solutions. We enable them to navigate complex energy infrastructure projects, make informed decisions, and optimize their performance in an increasingly electrified landscape.

Our dedicated professionals bring diverse perspectives and a unified purpose to every project. Knowledge is at the core of what we do, drawing from our extensive experience in large-scale projects and partnerships across the sector.

Together, we ignite the potential of the energy transition in a smart way.

Original-Content von: Opoura, übermittelt durch news aktuell